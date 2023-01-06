Alpha Lambda teachers completed their December 2023 Fleur de Lis service project in which they assisted Diane Vaccaro, a teacher with five only Spanish-speaking students in her kindergarten class.
The teacher was provided with 60 sight words, five classroom rules, and 20 words for common commands in both English and Spanish, all designed for the kindergarten level. Twenty classroom cardstock labels were placed on furniture and classroom items, all in both English and Spanish.
Alpha Lambda educators also provided funds to purchase a bilingual talking alphabet board game for student use, as well as individual small dry-erase boards and pens.
Alpha Lambda Chapter members Cristina Talbot and Peggy King, who taught Spanish in high school and adult classes, also gave their time and talent to the Fleur de Lis project.
Together, Talbot and King produced a video in which they sing a Christmas carol and "Happy Birthday" in English and Spanish. Talbot also notified the Spanish parents via written letter that she could assist in translation, and soon her services were in demand. All students both Spanish- and English-speaking were challenged and reaped benefits from the program.
BR Delta Sigma Sorority announces '22 Days of Service'
Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. launched its “22 Days of Service” on Jan. 1. This Greater Baton Rouge area public service project leads up to the 110th Founders Day Celebration on Jan. 22. At this event, Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter will also celebrate 92 years of public service to the GBR community.
Baton Rouge Delta has served the GBR community for more than 90 years by advancing the vision set forth by the 22 founders more than a century ago. The programs are rooted in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s national five-point programmatic thrust of economic development, educational development, physical and mental health, political awareness and involvement, and international awareness and involvement.