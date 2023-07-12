The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, July 20.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY: 7:30 p.m., Hartley Vey Theatre in Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Cabaret-style evening featuring live, interactive improv games. Rated R-ish. $12. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. A Christian Community Theatre production. $19, adults; $16, children ages 12 and younger. Tickets also are $16 for groups of 15 or more. Tickets will be $22 at the door. cytbatonrouge.org/shows/The-Hunchback-of-Notre-Dame/21.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
"DRIVING INTO RECOVERY": 9 a.m. to noon, Evangeline Street Park, 4201 Evangeline St. Hosted by Capital Area Human Services Prevention Division and focusing on health, wellness, and addiction recovery. Food boxes, free diapers, flu and COVID vaccines, resources on substance abuse treatment, and Narcan kits for reversing opioid overdoses will be given out; some items are limited. realhelpbr.com or cahsd.org.
“HOW GENEALOGY RESEARCH HAS CHANGED AND GROWN OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS DURING AND AFTER COVID-19”: 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Talk presented by David Laatsch, the head of the EBR Main Library’s Genealogy Department. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society. Free. (225) 925-8921.
STUDIO SATURDAYS: PRINTMAKING ON FABRIC WITH KELSEY LIVINGSTON: 10 a.m. to noon, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The mixed media class will focus on the art of drawing, printmaking, and hand-sewing to create works on fabric. Cost of the seven classes lasting through Aug. 26 is $250, nonmembers; $225, members. Register at lasm.org.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
CAMPFIRE SINGALONG: 11 a.m., Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. For happy campers, ages 2-11. Retired children’s librarian Erin Trent and her husband Brandon will play music on the guitar and lead the children in song. Registration required at (225) 658-1860.
THEATRE BATON ROUGE 77th SEASON GALA: A CELEBRATION OF THE JUKEBOX MUSICAL: 7 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum and Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Fundraiser featuring food, silent auction bidding, stocked bars and jukebox classics. Limited VIP and general admission tickets available. https://theatrebr.org/.
SUNDAY
WEDNESDAY
SHUT UP AND SING KARAOKE COMPETITION: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Chelsea's Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Free entry between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; $5 after 9 p.m. chelseaslive.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In," through July 30. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Featured artists Anna Lacy and Jessica Haslom, through July 21; "Artsplosion" exhibit by kid campers, July 24-28. "Members+ Exhibit" in August, with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center." 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Hot Summer Show," opening with reception 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Featuring new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, through Aug. 26. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LAMAR ATRIUM GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Remembering Larry Casso," the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts, through Aug. 4. larrycassofinearts.com.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road."Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition," through Aug. 11. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. "Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories," through Aug. 12. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.