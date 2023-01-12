FRIDAY
POP UP ART: 11 a.m. to noon, Highland Road Park, 14024 Highland Road pavilion. Guests ages 3-12 can take home their own piece of art. brec.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. This month's workshop is titled "The Rainbow Connection."
NATIONAL SUMMER INTENSIVE AUDITIONS: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Tryouts for Cosmopolitan Ballet Theatre at Smith College. $25; registration starts at 12:30 p.m. Preregister at https://www.cbtusa.org/summer-ballet-intensives/.
PLUS NIGHT: 7 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Get something extra beyond standard viewing: sky tours, physical science demos, “birth” stars and a marshmallow roast. Each Plus Night has a unique theme. For all ages; free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
BATON ROUGE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: "THE MAN IN THE BASEMENT": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A 2022 film from director Phillippe Le Guay. Rated R. $11.50. manshiptheatre.org.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. This month's workshop is titled "The Rainbow Connection." Regular admission applies; free to members. lasm.org.
NATIONAL SUMMER INTENSIVE AUDITIONS: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Tryouts for the Nashville Ballet. For ages 12 and older; young intensive for ages 9 and older. $35; registration starts at 1 p.m. Preregister at nashvilleballet.com/siinfo; for junior intensive, nashvilleballet.com/junior-intensive.
BATON ROUGE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: "FAREWELL, MR. HAFFMAN": 3 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A 2022 film from director Fred Cavayé. Rated R. $11.50. manshiptheatre.org.
TUESDAY
NAT GEO LIVE — IMPROBABLE ASCENT WITH MAUREEN BECK: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Beck, the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, will chronicle her journey as one of the foremost leaders in the sport of paraclimbing. $35. manshiptheatre.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
OPENING RECEPTION FOR WINTER ART SHOW AND SALE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. "Ways of Looking at an Egret" by Krista Ann Roche, through Saturday, Feb. 25. (225) 924-6437 or lizgalry@bellsouth.net.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. "Winter Member Show," through March 9. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Surreal Salon," annual exhibition celebrating the pop-surrealist/lowbrow movement, through Thursday, Jan. 26. batonrougegallery.org.
BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hils Parkway. "4th Annual Swamp Art Spectacular," featuring work from local artists in the fields of fabric arts, fine arts and photography — focusing on the theme “Impressions of Louisiana Nature,” through Feb. 26 during normal operating hours. brec.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Ways of Looking at an Egret," works by Krista Roche, Jan. 19-Feb. 25. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through April 30. "Beth Welch," through Feb. 20, in the Jones Walker Foyer. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through Sunday, Jan. 29; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday. Also, "Mesmerica" extended through January in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection;" and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. The facility will be closed through Monday for cyclical maintenance and will reopen Tuesday. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Emptiness Ecologies," various Louisiana artists, through Saturday, Feb. 4. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and by appointment. (240) 644-2038 or (240) 595-9421.