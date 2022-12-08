FRIDAY
PRISONER WINE TASTING: 6 p.m., Matherne’s Downtown, 440 N. 3rd St. $40. Email bill@mathernes.com.
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA: "HOME ALONE": 7 p.m., plaza at Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Closed captioning provided. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. ebrpl.com.
"LERNER & LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY": 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 300 St. Louis St. The Lincoln Center Theater production. $35 and up. ticketmaster.com.
HOLIDAY BRASS: 7:30 p.m., Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965, St. Francisville. In the outdoor setting of the Greek amphitheater overlooking Lake Audubon, the full Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion will perform brass renditions of holiday favorites. Conducted by David Torns. $30. brso.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 18
"A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL": 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. Playmakers of Baton Rouge's holiday production. $21, adults; $16, children. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org.
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Fridays, Saturdays and Thursday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $27-$32. theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SATURDAY SCIENCE: 1 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. "Why Are The Tropics The Global Biodiversity Hotspot?", presented by professor Kyle Harms, LSU Department of Biological Sciences. For middle and high school students, teachers and the general public. Free.
"HOME FOR CHRISTMAS": 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Holiday production. $27. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
CORTANA KIWANIS CHRISTMAS PARADE: 5:30 p.m., downtown. Marching bands, celebrities, dance troupes, nonprofits and local businesses. Starting from River Road at North Boulevard, proceeds to Convention, Fourth, Laurel, Sixth, North and finishes at Lafayette. downtownbatonrouge.org.
MURAL PRESENTATION AND RECEPTION: 6:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Palacio’s House of Arts' presentation and dedication of “Ida: Be a Resilient Artist.” The 20-foot mural, combining music and art, will reside permanently on the first floor across from the Main Library’s large meeting room. The event also includes an exhibition of art from local children, a concert presentation, door prizes, raffles, and refreshments. Free. ebrpl.com.
COMEDIAN JOE GATTO: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are $35-$55. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
HELEN BRETT HOLIDAY MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. $17.
"HOLIDAY NUTCRACKER": 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dunham School's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. Cangelosi Dance Project presents its annual Christmas production. $15-$25. cangelosidanceproject.com.
SUNDAY
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Work by artist members Anita Cooke, Frankie Gould, Michael w. Howes and Isoko Onodera, through Thursday, Dec. 22. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "The Artist’s Question: Answered in Fiber," a regional exhibit of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc., through Saturday, Dec. 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Fall Art Show," featuring Carol Hallock and other gallery artists, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. Exhibit of works by New Orleans artist Becky Fos, whose painting, "Louisiana State of Mind," was commissioned by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as the official “I VOTED” sticker artwork for the November 2022 election. The show runs through Monday, Jan. 2. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through Jan. 29; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Protective Element by Chris Marin and Wesley Chavis," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection;" and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
MAIN LIBRARY AT GOODWOOD: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Art Guild of Louisiana show of two-dimensional art, through Friday, Dec. 30.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” through Sunday; and "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville. Early-to-mid-19th century style Christmas decorations, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 635-3110 or LaStateParks.com.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY VISUAL ARTS GALLERY: Frank Hayden Hall, Southern campus. "Malaika Favorite: Faces and Spaces," through Friday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Call (225) 771-4109 or email randell_henry@subr.edu or randell.henry@sus.edu.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Traveling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Saturday, Dec. 31.
VANGUARD GALLERY: Inside the studio at Stephen Wilson Stained Glass, 1469 Laurel St. "Winging It," a group art exhibition benefiting Bethany Centre Primary school in Uganda, through Friday, Dec. 30. (225) 343-2211 or swsglass@gmail.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition," through Jan. 7; and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.