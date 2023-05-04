FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. A cinematic take on the Agatha Christie mystery. $25-$30. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
CODING AND TECH CAREERS WORKSHOP FOR KIDS: 10 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. For kids ages 5-11. All children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required at (225) 231-3760.
"BUGGIN' ON THE BLUFF: Noon to 6 p.m., Mayberry Dining Hall lawn, Southern University. Southern University Alumni Federation Home Chapter presents its ninth annual Crawfish Boil and Music Festival. Performing will be zydeco artist Chris Ardoin along with the Human Jukebox band. Net proceeds will be dedicated to scholarships for deserving students. Crawfish or fried fish, $35. www.suhomechapter.org/general-6.
GUGL! THE GROWN-UP GAMING LEAGUE: noon, Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Tabletop Saturdays featuring Pathfinder and Dungeons & Dragons. Free. (225) 763-2250.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.; and The Water Institute, 1110 S. River Road. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
GUGL! THE GROWN-UP GAMING LEAGUE: 6 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Ann introduction to Carcassone and open board game night (beginners-intermediate). Free. (225) 763-2250.
BRCC PRESENTS: BEAUTY WAS HER BUSINESS: 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Shala Washington, adjunct professor of history at BRCC and professor of history at Southern University, gives a presentation on Ophelia DeVore Mitchell, who integrated the Vogue Modeling School in New York in 1938 at only 16 years old.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
OPENING RECEPTION FOR THE "DEREK GORDON & RODOLFO RAMERIZ COLLECTION: A RETROSPECTIVE: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 231 St. Ferdinand St. Show runs through May 31. artsbr.org.
SALVATION ARMY OF THE GREATER BATON ROUGE AREA SHIELD OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: 6 p.m., doors; 8:30 p.m., concert, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Food, drink, and music by country artists Diamond Rio. $250. www.manshiptheatre.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit, “Celebrate Baton Rouge!”, through Wednesday. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Exhibit by member artists James Burke, Sarah House, Brian Kelly and Liz Lessner. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Highlights of the Derek Gordon and Rodolfo Ramirez Collection: A Retrospective," through May 31. artsbr.org.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Artistry and Accuracy: The Botanical Illustrations of Margaret Stones," through Sunday in the Catwalk Gallery. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through June 4. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.