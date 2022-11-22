FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"JAMES HOOD'S MESMERICA": 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Visual music journey combining the music of composer and percussionist James Hood with visually hypnotic, 3D animated art. $12 and up. lasm.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
WEDNESDAY
MEET THE ADVOCATE: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Tips for subscribers on using The Advocate newspaper's website and more. theadvocate.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
"STRANGER THINGS" ESCAPE ROOM: 3 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suited for teens. ebrpl.com.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "The Artist’s Question: Answered in Fiber," a regional exhibit of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc., through Saturday, Dec. 31. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Fall Art Show," featuring Carol Hallock and other gallery artists, through Saturday, Dec. 31. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through Jan. 29; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14, 2023. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Protective Element by Chris Marin and Wesley Chavis," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection;" and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26, 2023. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” through Sunday, Dec. 11; and "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY VISUAL ARTS GALLERY: Frank Hayden Hall, Southern campus. "Malaika Favorite: Faces and Spaces" through Friday, Dec. 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Call (225) 771-4109 or email randell_henry@subr.edu or randell.henry@sus.edu.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Traveling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Dec. 31.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition" through Jan. 7, 2023, and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7, 2023. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.