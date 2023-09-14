The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Sept. 21.
FRIDAY
FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Cedar Ridge Drive Park, 13300 Cedar Ridge Ave. Choose from a variety of activities, board games and teambuilding games. brec.org/calendar.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. Evening sky viewings follow at 8:30 p.m. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
“A DAY IN THE LIFE OF LEWIS & CLARK: A CULINARY JOURNEY OF DISCOVERY": 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beverly Brown Coates Auditorium, LSU's Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Featuring chef Katherine Gividen, CEC and “Buckskin Billy” aka Ron Butler, and presented by the arboretum and the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge. $20, students and members of Hilltop and/or LMNGBR; $30, nonmembers; free, Hilltop members at the magnolia level ($250) and above. www.lsu.edu/hilltop.
DOG DAY AT THE SWAMP: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. All pets are welcome, but they must be on a leash and have their vaccinations current. Look for local rescue and “pet friendly” organizations on-site and join in making a toy or craft for your furry family friend. Regular admission applies. brec.org/calendar.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
JAMES HOOD'S "BEAUTIFICA": 6:45 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A 360 journey through worlds real and imagined. $12 and up. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
AUDITIONS FOR "THE NUTCRACKER - A TALE FROM THE BAYOU": 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's annual holiday production. Many roles require little to no formal dance training; open to all girls and boys across the community ages 8-14. $5. https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions/.
ORGANIZING A LIFETIME OF BELONGINGS: 3 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair will teach ways to approach and accomplish the mental and physical challenges of organizing and letting go. Free. ebrpl.com/calendar.
ARGENTINE TANGO DANCE LESSONS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. With instructor Casey Mills. Walk-ins welcomed. $10. artsbr.org.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: THE MUSIC OF MOZART AND QUEEN: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Virginia and John Noland Black Box Studio, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Concert by candlelight performed by a quartet from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. $30-$55. brso.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
"AT THE WEDDING": 7:30 p.m., Shaver Theatre, LSU. An LSU Theatre production. https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre/.
ONGOING
BARNES OGDEN GALLERY: 1010 Barnes Ogden Art & Design Complex, LSU campus. "John Harlan Noriss: Mirror Markers," through Sunday, Oct. 15. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by Rosemary Goodell, David Horton, Christy Diniz-Liffman and Sam Losavio, through Sept. 30. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. The 36th-anniversary show, "Hidden But Still Seen," through Thursday, Oct. 26. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Monday, Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Reveal: Photographs by Jerry Siegel," through Nov. 12. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Hannah and Blake Sanders: Stick/Stuck," through Sunday, Oct. 22. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Sunday, Oct. 29. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
????YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. Cristina Molina and Jonathan Traviesa's photography/installation, "Under the Highlands." Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. (240) 595-9421.