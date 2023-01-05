Dancers ages 10-20 are eligible to audition for a summer intensive with Next Generation Ballet - Patel Conservatory, Tampa, Fla., on Sunday at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court.

DATE/TIME: Sunday January 8, 2023 Class at 3:30 - 5:00 Registration begins at 3:00

AGES: 10-20 years old Dancers must be at least 11 years old and ladies must have at least 1 year of pointe experience by the start of the intensive.

COST: $35

Please pre-register and find more information at: www.strazcenter.org/Next-Generation-Ballet/Summer-Intensives