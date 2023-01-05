FRIDAY
GRAND MARSHAL REVEAL: 6 p.m., Bee Nice Music, 4205 Capital Heights. The Krewe of Mid City Gras will announce who'll lead its Feb. 12 Carnival parade. https://www.midcitygras.org/.
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 13+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
SWAMP BIRD WALK: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Led by a member of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, visitors hike through the forest and swamp while identifying various bird species. All ages. General admission applies. brec.org.
STRONG & CALM WARRIOR YOGA: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road. Free, but bring own yoga mat. usskidd.com.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
GUIDED TRAIL RIDES: 9 a.m. to noon, Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. A one-hour gentle ride through the park or in the indoor arena on one of the BREC horses. By appointment only; all riders must be at least 9 years old. $50. brec.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
NATIONAL SUMMER INTENSIVE AUDITIONS: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Tryouts for Next Generation Ballet - Patel Conservatory, Tampa, Florida. $35; registration starts at 3 p.m. Preregister at www.strazcenter.org/Next-Generation-Ballet/Summer-Intensives.
WEDNESDAY
BATON ROUGE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: "KARAOKE": 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A 2022 film from director Moshe Rosenthal. Rated R. $11.50. manshiptheatre.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
ARTS COUNCIL OF GREATER BATON ROUGE MPAC GALA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Celebrating 50 years of the Arts Council with a '70s-themed party. $50-$300. artsbr.org/mpac.
BATON ROUGE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: "SPEER GOES TO HOLLYWOOD": 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A 2020 film from director Vanessa Lapa. Rated PG-13. $11.50. manshiptheatre.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. "Deck the Walls 2022," through Thursday, Jan. 12. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Surreal Salon," annual exhibition celebrating the pop-surrealist/lowbrow movement, through Thursday, Jan. 26. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through April 30. "Beth Welch," through Feb. 20, in the Jones Walker Foyer. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through Sunday, Jan. 29; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday, Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection;" and "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. The facility will be closed through Monday, Jan. 16, for cyclical maintenance and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition," through Saturday; and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. "Emptiness Ecologies," various Louisiana artists, through Saturday, Feb. 4. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and by appointment. (240) 644-2038 or (240) 595-9421.