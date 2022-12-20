Christmas Day is only a few days away. Some people will spend the morning opening gifts, while others will attend church before going to their family gatherings.
So, who has time to cook, right? Well, if you don't want to spend the day in the kitchen, we have a few Christmas dinner suggestions for you.
Crowne Plaza buffet
The Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave., will be serving its Christmas buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Cost is $75 for adults and $45 for children plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call (225) 930-0150.
Bon Temps Market buffet
The Bon Temps Market at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., will serve its Christmas buffet from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Cost is $34.95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Patrons must be age 21 or older to enter the casino and market. For more information, call (225) 224-4143 or visit lbatonrouge.com/dining/bon-temps-market.
At Sullivan's
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is accepting reservations for dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24-25. For reservations, call (225) 925-1161 or visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/reservation.
And speaking of the holidays, there also are a few other food-related opportunities on tap during the season:
Culinary Camp
Tickets are on sale for the Winter Culinary Camp for kids age 7 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 26-27, at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Beat the winter blues away and warm up with delicious cooking fun as you create irresistible recipes that melt in your mouth like a snowflake. Tickets are $190 for the three-day camp or $70 for single days by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/culinary-camps.
Breakfast with Grinch
Hebert's Cajun Meats, 28811 Walker South Road, Walker, will host Breakfast with the Grinch from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
For more information, call (225) 614-5245 or visit hebertscajunmeats.com.
Seven fishes
Tickets are on sale for the Feast of the Seven Fishes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Hwy.
Tickets are $100 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xxKpR2qu.
Ugly Sweater Crawl
Tickets are on sale for the Ugly Sweater Chimes Street Bar Crawl from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
The event, hosted by City Slice, will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Featured will be food and drink specials by City Slice, Soulshine, Rock Paper Taco and The Chimes on Highland.
Bring five nonperishable goods or donate to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on your phone via QR code. After donating, get a wristband and sleigh your way through exclusive specials from each of your favorite Chimes Street locations.
To make your donation visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/cityslicepintspizza.
New Year's at Beausoleil
Tickets are on sale for New Year's Eve at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Beausoleil will be serving up an eight-course meal plus dessert.
Tickets are $150 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xEpA5Gj9.
New Year's dinner
If you haven't yet made dinner reservations for New Year's Eve, call TJ Ribs Acadian, 2324 S. Acadian Thruway, who will be serving a New Year's Eve dinner, beginning at 3 p.m. The special menu will include beef prime rib and redfish paradise.
For reservations, visit tjribs.com/acadian.
Hilton New Year's
Tickets are on sale for the Hilton New Year's Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St.
The Hilton Capitol Center is turning back the clock and taking you on a trip to Old Hollywood and the Great Gatsby era, where you will walk the red carpet and have a front-row seat to midnight fireworks.
Tickets are $175-$179 by visiting facebook.com/events/1249750939093280.