There are only a few days left in 2022, which means the clock is ticking on those New Year's Eve dinner reservations.
If you haven't yet made yours, there still may be time. Here are a few suggestions for places to go:
Rouj Creole
Tickets are on sale for the New Year's Eve dinner between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Rouj Creole, 7601 Perkins Road.
Tickets are $75 for a four-course meal plus dessert. Visit roujcreole.com/reservations.
City Pork Highland @ Perkins
Tickets are on sale for a New Year's Eve dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at City Pork Highland @ Perkins, 18143 Perkins Road.
Tickets are $55 by visiting sevenrooms.com/reservations/cityporkperkins.
Smokey Pit Smokehouse & Eatery
Tickets are on sale for the Smokey's New Year's Eve Celebration at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at The Smokey Pit Smokehouse & Eatery, 1916 Dallas Drive.
The event includes an all-you-can-eat menu of the finest meats, sides and a midnight toast. There also will be live music.
Tickets are $45-$115 by visiting TheSmokeyPit.com/NYE.
Sullivan's Steakhouse
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., will ring in the New Year with live music by 3 Blind Mice from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
A full dinner menu will be available, along with a Champagne toast at midnight. For reservations, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/baton-rouge.
Soji Modern Asian
Reservations are open for the New Year's Eve dinner at Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St. Each of the meal's four courses will be paired with wine.
For reservations, call (225) 300-4448.
At the casinos
The Belle of Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge will host dazzling New Year’s Eve celebrations this year.
The Belle of Baton Rouge, 103 France St., will celebrate with a variety of complimentary hors d’oeuvres, Champagne, wine and party accessories. For more information, visit belleofbatonrouge.com.
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, 1717 River Road, will include light hors d’oeuvres, a glass of Champagne and party accessories in its festivities beginning at 11:45 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodbr.com.
Gnocchi Workshop
Tickets are on sale for a Gnocchi Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join Lili Courtney in the classroom for this intensive lunchtime class that is all about one thing: Gnocchi. The class will take you through dough making, cutting and shaping, plus delicious sauces. This is a hands-on class that ends in a full meal.
Tickets are $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/gnocchi-workshop.
Whiskey + Cigar Dinner
Tickets are on sale for the 291 Whiskey + Cigar Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway.
Savor Seven Courses of holiday-inspired cuisine by executive chef David Dickensauge, paired with 291 Colorado Whiskey & Cigars from Big Sky.
Tickets are $150 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xCNlzu82.
Wine pairing dinner
Reservations are open for the Silver Oaks Cellars Wine Pairing Dinner by 18 Steak from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
Tickets are $175 plus tax and gratuity for this four-course dinner by calling (225) 224-4142.