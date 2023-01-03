The holidays may be over, but food is a continuous celebration in Baton Rouge.
What better way to brighten up January than with a food and wine pairing?
Reservations are open for the Silver Oak Cellars Wine Pairing Dinner by 18 Steak from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
Tickets are $175 plus tax and gratuity for this four-course dinner by calling (225) 224-4142.
Sunday Suppers
Tickets are on sale for a "Sunday Suppers" class from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join cooking instructor Lili Courtney in the classroom for some hands-on cooking fun by learning to make several dishes in one cooking session that will have your Sunday suppers covered — with time to spare.
This class is for participants age 16 and older. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult, and both the teenager and accompanying adult must purchase a class seat.
Tickets are $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/sunday-suppers.
Chefs R Us: Highland
Registration is open for Chefs R Us: Highland for ages 6-12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road.
Using basic kitchen appliances and easy-to-follow recipes, Chefs R Us will offer a fresh take on classic food favorites, inspiring young people to experiment with new ingredients and create more nutritious culinary masterpieces the whole family can enjoy.
Classes also are scheduled for Mondays, Jan. 23, Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27.
Cost is $15 per month class by visiting register.brec.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?. For more information, email dbarlow@brec.org.
Whiskey and Cigar Dinner
Tickets are on sale for the 291 Whiskey and Cigar Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway.
Savor seven courses of cuisine by executive chef David Dickensauge, paired with 291 Colorado Whiskey and cigars from Big Sky.
Tickets are $150 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xCNlzu82.
Caymus wine pairing
Reserve your spot now for the Caymus Wine Pairing Dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.
Enjoy an exquisite, four-course tasting menu of decadent dishes filled with flavors of the season, all perfectly paired with world-renowned wines from Caymus.
Cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot at OpenTable by visiting opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?.
Espresso brewing
Reserve your spot in the Espresso Brewing and Dialing in the Grinder Class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the YWAM Coffee School, 9010 Florida Blvd., Walker.
Learn how to dial in the grinder for the best espresso, espresso creation and machine settings. Also, learn about milk frothing and drink production.
Cost is $150. Pre-registration and prepayment required by calling (985) 205-9479.
Music at La Divina
Reservations are open for sale for live music by Ben Bell from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at La Divina Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road.
Enjoy Ben Bell & Friends' chill rockabilly vibe, along with select wines, beer, delicious dining and gelato.
Reservations are free by visiting eventbrite.com/e/ben-bell-and-the-swinging-tikis-live-music-at-la-divina-thu-april-14th-6p-tickets-276271985947?.