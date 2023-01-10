Slow week? Don't despair. Sullivan's Steakhouse's Caymus Wine Pairing Dinner is the perfect pick-me-up to cure the winter blues.
Reserve your spot now for this dinner, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the restaurant, 5252 Corporate Blvd. Enjoy an exquisite, four-course tasting menu of decadent dishes filled with flavors of the season, all perfectly paired with world-renowned wines from Caymus.
Cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot at OpenTable by visiting sullivanssteakhouse.com.
Food Fair & Auction
Tickets are on sale for the CHS Mothers' 2023 Food Fair & Auction from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Catholic High School's Br. Donnan Berry Student Center, 355 Heatherstone Drive.
Participating restaurants are Ambrosia Bakery; Baton Rouge Marriott - River Rouge Kitchen & Bar; Bistro Byronz; Boru Ramen; BRQ Seafood and Barbecue; Carrabba's Italian Grill; Catering Cajun; DC Eats; Drusilla Seafood Restaurant & Drusilla Place Catering; Eliza Restaurant & Bar; Empire Wingz; Rocca Pizzaria; Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill; Jed’s Local Po’boys; Juban's Restaurant; Our Mom's Restaurant & Bar; Chow Main Restaurant by Paul Wong; Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant; Proverbial Wine Bistro; Ruffino’s; Schlittz & Giggles; Simple Joe Cafe; Spoke & Hub; SoLou; and Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar.
Participants must be age 21 and older. Tickets are $50 by visiting catholichigh.org/alumni/alumni-events/taste-fair-and-auction.
Yappy Hour
Gov't Taco, 5621 Government St., will host Yappy Hour, a Companion Animal Alliance pet adoption, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. For more information, visit allevents.in/org/govt-taco/19963042.
Pop-up dinner
Tickets are on sale for a Pop Up Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join chef and owner Anne Milneck, along with chef Matthew Stansbury, in Red Stick Spice's Teaching Kitchen for a five-course meal concepted and created by Stansbury. The chef grew up cooking with his Japanese grandmother. His Cajun-Japanese fusion heritage has left him with quite the skillset and palate, and his menu will be paired with wines and end with a hot tea from SoGo Tea Bar.
Participants must be age 21 and older. Tickets are $90 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/popup-dinner-at-red-stick-spice.
Swine Dinner
Tickets are on sale for a Swine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway.
Tickets for this five-course "snout to tail" dinner, plus dessert are $125 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xLJzawZW.
Cupcake workshop
Tickets are on sale for The Cupcake Shoppe Workshop for ages 3-6 from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16, at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Be the master of your very own Cupcake Shoppe as you learn design techniques and skills used to construct the most delicious concoctions that taste as great as they look.
Tickets are $65 per child or $105 for two children by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/workshops-special-events.
Live trivia
Challenge Entertainment will host live trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Rotolo's Pizzeria, 2985 Millerville Road, and again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at George's Food & Spirits, 15321 George Oneal Road. For more information, call Rotolo's at (225) 388-5525 and George's at (225) 755-5700.