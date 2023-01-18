How are those New Year's resolutions going? We get that they might be slow to start (or continue). If one of your resolutions included healthier eating or eating out less, Red Stick Spice Co. is hosting Meal Prep Inspiration with personal nutrition coach Kylee Arnold on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 660 Jefferson Highway.
Arnold specializes in helping busy people on their nutrition journey through practical solutions that fit their lifestyle. This is a "taste and take" class, where participants will have an opportunity to sample the dishes and take one prepped container to go.
Participants must be 16 or older. Tickets are $95; visit redstickspice.com/products/meal-prep.
SolStars Importers Wine Dinner
If you have a taste for Italian wine or want to start your own sommelier adventure, tickets are on sale for the SolStars Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at The Little Village, 14241 Airline Highway.
The dinner includes six wines and five courses, featuring seafood stuffed calamari, three meat rolled lasagna and more.
Tickets are $125 per person. Call The Little Village at (225) 751-4115 to secure a seat.
Cookie class
Join Lou Lou and Coops Cookie Co. for a cookie-decorating class Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at 10 a.m. at Lilly & Jace Kids Boutique, 17002 Jefferson Highway.
Bring your child along and learn how to decorate Valentine's Day cookies like a professional.
Tickets are $10 per person through Venmo, PayPal or Cash App. For more information on payment, click here or call Lily & Jace Kids Boutique at (225) 930-5751.
King cake talk, tasting and story time
If you don't have king cake for breakfast during Mardi Gras, are you really celebrating the holiday the right way? Join author Matt Haines for a presentation on his book, "The Big Book of King Cake," on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cavalier House Books, 114 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.
Haines' book offers a comprehensive look at the history and cultural significance of this beloved Mardi Gras treat. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample a variety of king cakes from local bakeries and participate in a question-and-answer session. He will also offer a special story time reading of his new book, "The Little Book of King Cake," which introduces young readers to the traditions and symbolism of the king cake.
RSVP to the free event at bontempstix.com.
French cooking classes
Top's Appliances & Cabinetry will host Parisian chef Justin Ward and pastry chef William Boutin in Lafayette from Feb. 6-11 at 5826 Johnston St., Lafayette.
They will teach multiple French cooking classes, as well as offer private dining experiences. For more information on tickets, contact Top's at (337) 984-4057.