These days, the beautifully sculpted grounds out the back of the Baton Rouge Gallery, located near the north end of City Park, play host to wedding parties and evening strollers. But that wasn't always the case.
From the 1920s until the mid-1960s, what is now the gallery served as the pool house to City Park pool. Shaped like a lagoon and spanning an impressive 20,000 square feet, for decades City Park was both the city's only public pool and, in the days of segregation, a whites-only one. It was the site of a famous clash between protestors and authorities in 1963, an event the gallery has been commemorating throughout July with its exhibition And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In.
The gallery kicked off the exhibit with its regular First Wednesday event earlier this month. Baton Rouge Gallery CEO Jason Andreasen said it was one of the busiest First Wednesdays the gallery has seen.
"It was quite a special night," he said. "There was a great turnout and a great reception to the show."
Events have included a curator and artist talk, a screening of the Louisiana Public Broadcasting film "Baton Rouge's Troubled Waters," swimming lessons from Olympian Cullen Jones, and several dialogue and discussion events. Andreasen said the gallery had been working with BREC and Dialogue on Race Louisiana for more than two years to put the events together.
The reception had blown him away.
"There's long been a desire to do something about (the swim-in), a desire to honor that effort," he said.
In conjunction with the exhibit's opening, Jones gave multiple presentations on the importance of teaching people of all races to swim.
"The legacy of people being excluded from pools and swimming is part of what helps contribute, nowadays, to a Black child in America being 5.5 times more likely to drown. Because this is such a historical conversation, it seemed important to tie it back to why this story needs to be told in 2023, and why it was powerful to people."
On July 22 the gallery will host the Baton Rouge Swim-In 60th Anniversary Commemoration, featuring public figures, artists and, perhaps most importantly, people who took part in the swim-in almost exactly 60 years earlier.
One of those people is Debra George. On July 23, 1963, an 11-year-old George arrived at the pool with her mother, Pearl — already known as a leading figure in the local civil rights movement — and around 50 fellow protestors. Greeted by police cars and men in black suits, the group was barred from entering the pool house by a man blocking the door. When they turned to go back to their cars scuffles started breaking out: George was pushed, her mother intervened, and the pair were thrown in the back of a police wagon.
The July heat made the trip to the jail a stifling one. Upon arrival she was split from her mother and interrogated.
"I just remember it was so hot," she said. "So, so, so hot. It was unbearable.
"They took me into a room, and when I was there … they were calling me all kinds of names, the n-word, every kind of name in the book. But I showed no fear, because I remembered my mom saying to always be strong. And I kept saying that to myself. I did not cry. But I was afraid, very afraid."
George was eventually sent home, but her mother ended up serving six months behind bars. Though it was a frightening period of time for the family — George recalls the family home being shot up at one point — Pearl George later went on to become a trailblazing figure in Baton Rouge. In 1976 she became the first Black woman elected to the Metro Council, serving further terms in 1980 and 1984. She founded the Eden Park Community Center, helped establish the library on Gus Young Avenue, and also helped set up the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Debra George is intensely proud of her mother and, to this day, said she regularly thanks God for protecting Pearl during the trials she faced throughout the 1960s.
For its part, City Park pool closed in 1964 following a District Court ruling striking down segregation in public recreational facilities (though its closure was publicly blamed on declining revenue and, somewhat perplexingly, earthquake damage). It never reopened, serving as a dilapidated home to frogs and other wildlife until it was finally filled in 1990.
George said the swim-in wasn't an event she has thought about often over the years, and taking part in the gallery's commemoration brought up a range of sometimes painful memories. Yet, she was deeply honored to be involved.
"It feels great that they are commemorating my mother and all those who were involved at that time," she said.
"When I think about it or talk about it, it brings up feelings that are pretty hurtful, to be perfectly honest with you. But just to know that people do care enough to tell that story … I'm sure that my mother and all those who have gone on are smiling down from heaven and are happy that this story is being told."