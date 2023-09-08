Baton Rouge Gallery–Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will open its 2023-24 Movies & Music on the Lawn series on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a free screening of the Oscar-winning film, "The Artist," accompanied by a live, original score by The Michael Foster Project.
For the first time, admission will be free to all screenings in this series, made possible by Cox Greater Louisiana.
Since 1998, the series has been a summer staple in Baton Rouge, bringing contemporary Louisiana-based musicians to compose and perform original scores for silent-era classic films while they’re projected on a towering inflatable screen under the stars. This year, the series transitions to begin in September, with additional events taking place in October, March and April inside BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park.
Admission has historically been ticketed. In September, the series will open its arms and welcome everyone to the lawn, removing the cost barrier and allowing residents to enjoy the talents of local musicians during the one-night-only events.
“When we learned our partners at Baton Rouge Gallery were connecting families to moments that matter through Movies & Music on the Lawn this fall, we raised our hands to help," said Erin Monroe, market vice president for Cox Greater Louisiana. “This series connects the community to education and entertainment and brings great value to our area’s quality of life."
Making up 2023’s Movies & Music on the Lawn are:
- Saturday, Sept. 23: The Michael Foster Project performing an original score for the Oscar-winning love letter to silent cinema, “The Artist” (2011).
- Saturday, Oct. 27: Ben Living performing alongside the iconic and haunting “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920).
- Saturday, March 23: DJ Otto Orellana, known for his use of grooves from around the globe, performs alongside the Fritz Lang sci-fi epic, “Metropolis” (1927).
- Saturday, April 13: Kids Night, featuring students from Baton Rouge Music Studios performing an original score for the films “The Red Balloon” (1956), “Gertie the Dinosaur” (1914) and “Alike” (2015). The gallery's partners from Knock Knock Children’s Museum also will be on-hand with activities for kids of all ages.
All Movies & Music on the Lawn events begin at 8 p.m. or sundown, whichever comes last.
For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org/movies-music-on-the-lawn, batonrougegallery.org or call (225) 383-1470.