Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing work by artist members Rob Carpenter, Paul Dean, Amy James and Heather Ryan Kelley through Thursday, Aug. 31.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
Carpenter likes to make marks on a page. This is at the heart of his studio practice and his exhibit, "Paths of Moving Points."
He’s the kind of artist who works in his studio every day and treats his heavily layered drawings as a form of meditation. He can get lost in the swoops, swirls and squiggles the way a child might lose themselves in the details of creating a prized sandcastle.
"'Paths of Moving Points' is the title I chose for this body of work in the year 2012," Carpenter said. "Though each drawing has the same title, I add at the signature line the month, day and year to distinguish one drawing from another. The path of a moving point is the art textbook definition of the element of line. You put your pen or pencil on a piece of paper and you make a point. When you move that pen or pencil, the point becomes a line. So that is what I do. Line is the only man-made element of art. Line, that rogue element, can be used to visually create a shape, suggest texture and simulate value."
Carpenter worked as a professor of painting and drawing at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux from 1991 to 2012.
Dean's exhibit is titled "Living an Illusion."
He was born in upstate New York, lived life as a teenager and a young adult in Raleigh, North Carolina, and then settled in Baton Rouge. A professor in LSU's Art Department for nearly three decades, he recently retired to pursue his art.
"I took my first art class in 1976 as a senior at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. My teacher was Mabel Bullock," Dean said. "She was from Durham and she greatly admired Giacometti. It was my favorite class and she loved everything I did. After school, I hung out with my best friend Ted. He would sometimes mimic his English teacher, Miss Sutton, who had reprimanded a student saying, 'Young man, you are living an illusion.'”
James shoots primarily in black and white, the traditional way, using silver and film. Her exhibit, "Upclose," features her photographs.
James was trained as a painter but was drawn to the darkroom upon learning it could create as much of a challenge as the empty canvas.
“My photography work often reads a bit like a memoir where each chapter of my life is reflected through my camera lens," she said. "My last exhibit, 'HINDSIGHT,' looked back on the chaos of 2020 and in the process of all moving on, I began focusing my vision elsewhere — the numerous years of shooting outward through my portraiture work, were transitioning into quiet reflections inward.”
Kelley's exhibit is titled "Surface & Support."
She was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and retired in 2021 as professor of art from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, where she taught painting and book arts.
“The exhibition title references the short-lived French 20th-century art movement called Supports/Surfaces," she said. "The artists in the group focused upon the elements of painting that are generally invisible and taken for granted: the canvas fabric and wooden stretcher components. Their work favored imaginative construction and deconstruction processes over figurative imagery."
Taking this movement as a point of departure, Kelley viewed the paintings as a sequence of events and choices, beginning with surface, support, media and successive layers of paint and assemblage.
"One action is taken in response to the previous one and may continue over a period of months or years," she said. "The process is intuitive and held surprises for me.”
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.