Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing work by artist members Anita Cooke, Frankie Gould, Michael w. Howes and Isoko Onodera through Thursday, Dec. 22.
The gallery will host an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and an ARTiculat Artist Talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Anita Cooke's exhibit, "Strata: Inside Out," Cooke is visually attracted to, and subsequently moved emotionally by mere multitudes of objects: Stacks, layers, piled bundles, large groupings of objects, filled cubicles and compartments, rows of similar or dissimilar objects and repeated patterns.
“My Strata: InsideOut series of works are intended to remind us of both the macro and micro worlds," she said. "Through the layering and repetition of individual sewn elements these pieces can be interpreted simultaneously as both infinite space and also as the inner cellular structures of the microscopic."
Large acrylic-painted canvases of different colors are cut into strips and then sewn in a variety of ways. Some are folded, some have knots of thread sewn onto their edges, some have frayed edges, some edges are cut with pinking shears and some are sewn into repeated semi-geometric patterns or structures. The sewn elements are arranged on their edges on a stiff backing and adhered into place.
Frankie Gould works in a variety of media: Acrylics, colored pencils, watercolor, scratchboard, block prints and sculpture. In conjunction with her accomplished art career, Gould is the director and professor of Communications and Public Relations at the LSU AgCenter.
Gould is profoundly interested in the natural world, and how even the smallest creatures work to shape our environment. In her show, "A Beetle's Life," she focuses on beetles to explore the many facets of form and color to be found.
“Beetles, or Coleoptera, inhabit nearly every landscape in the world," she said. "They are the largest group of animals with approximately 350,000 species. I find their shapes, textures and colors fascinating ... In my art, I have used seductive shapes, bold colors, lines and textures, with an element of whimsy to bring you ‘A Beetle’s Life.’"
Michael w. Howes' exhibit, "Heads @ Lac Boeuf," is inspired by south Louisiana.
Living and teaching in south Louisiana have had a profound effect on his art and observation of and concern for the changing culture, vanishing coastline, and endangered wetlands of the area are evident in his work. The flora and fauna of South Louisiana are the sources of the “Irds,” “Rugas,” and “Sects” that populate his drawings and sculpture.
In one of his most recent series of works, known as the Lac Boeuf Assemblage Group, Howes uses an array of colored foils and papers to create collage drawings. He also employs many different materials including bamboo, wood, fabric, fiber, and resin to create the sculptures. Depictions of the various Irds and Rugas, represent the lighter and darker sides of the Lac Boeuf world.
“Lac Boeuf is both a geographical location and a mystical place of the mind," he said. "Sometimes it is difficult to distinguish between the two realms. It is a place comprised of a complex group of creatures living out patterns of existence, very much like the world you and I make our way through."
Isoko Onodera’s work in her show, "Paint to Paint," is the imagery of the symbolic, metaphysical narrative of human nature. By painting figures as motifs, she examines what lies in the core of human beings.
Her work also is motivated by her contemplation on the similarity between a person’s life and the process of painting. She finds an interesting parallel between how humans are formed throughout their lifetime and how her paintings are created: they are composed of multiple layers and each layer is an important and significant part of the whole.
"I did not 'examine' or 'address' or 'explore' anything," she said. "Instead, I focused on the process of painting itself. I quieted my mind and simply interacted with the image in front of me. Not the result, but the act was the purpose. I painted to paint."
Onodera, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, has dedicated her show to all the ovarian cancer patients and survivors out there, and also takes this opportunity to raise awareness of the disease.
Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.