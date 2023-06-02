The first Wednesday of every month, Jason Andreasen and his team at Baton Rouge Gallery prepare for a night of local art, community and relationship building — plus, the potential for magic that occurs when those three things are combined.
A staple at the gallery, the First Wednesday Opening Reception occurs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every month — except in January and November — to introduce new work from established artists or, in some cases, new artists.
The events are free to attend and open to the public. Over the years, Andreasen, the president and CEO, said he’s seen the exhibitions grow from 100 attendees over the course of one night to up to 500 people.
“To see that level of excitement around local art in Baton Rouge or Louisiana art in Baton Rouge on a Wednesday night is just really something we get really excited about,” he said.
Baton Rouge Gallery has regularly hosted First Wednesdays for around 20 years, and Andreasen has been there for 15 of them. The gallery was established in 1966, though it moved its location to City Park in 1984.
During the first Wednesday in May, the gallery showcased artists Sarah House, Brian Kelly, Liz Lessner and James Burke.
Andreasen noted that art can be an easy conversation starter and that he hopes the events will serve as a “good cross-section of the city.”
He also said the exhibitions can serve as a way for people who move to Baton Rouge without connections to find their way or “patch into the city.”
“Art is something that reflects what an area is and the people who make up that area,” Andreasen said. “The magic that happens when you provide connection points between artists and audiences is something that is completely unmatched by anything else.”
Tips to make the most of the evening:
- Going with or planning to meet friends at the event is a great idea.
- Take a $5 bill to buy an original piece of artwork from the Art-o-Mat.
- The food can be tasty, but it's hit or miss in terms of when it's served.
- Plan to stay at least 40 minutes. It's one of those events that takes some time to settle into. If it's your first visit, you might be tempted to walk in, glance at the art and leave. Resist the urge. Take your time with the art. Talk to the artist or other guests.
- Enjoy the music. If weather permits, check out the patio. You may even be tempted to break out a dance move or two.
- Don't expect to park right beside the gallery. We recommend planning to walk and getting a bit of exercise. Andreasen said some people choose to ride share.
- There is no dress code. Wear whatever suits your fancy.
- If you leave and it's dark, do yourself a favor and walk down the almost-magical canopied sidewalk. The live oaks are enormous and lovely and the classic street lamps combined with the light of the moon can feel a lot like you may have once expected "The Garden of Good and Evil" to feel.