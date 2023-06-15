The Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing work by artist members Mary Ann Caffery, Margaret Humphris, Phyllis Lear and David Scott Smith through June 29.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is free.
Caffery has been working in the realms of photography and digital composites for a number of years.
Originally trained in the fields of stained glass and painting, her love of light and color are the guiding forces that drive her interest in her current series of images for her exhibit, "Emerging," focusing on aquatic birds local to the area.
The metaphor of leaving the dark and stepping into light carries a heavy meaning for the artist, as she reflects on her experience moving from a time of unknowns and the early years of the pandemic into a more positive and hopeful place.
“This series of photographs, 'Emerging,' continues my investigations and studies into an age-old archetypal theme pursued throughout history by artists and scholars ... the struggle between good and evil, the light and the dark," Caffery said. "I use the bird as symbolic of emerging into the light. When I look up I see birds flying to the heavens, seeking the light. I see birds inhabiting magical landscapes, emerging from the darkness of swamps and forests, flying into the light. I see scenes from a stand of tupelo or cypress trees, capturing my imagination and guiding my thoughts on a wondrous journey through the rugged beauty of south Louisiana's waters.”
Caffery has owned and directed Caffery Gallery for more than 30 years and was an adjunct instructor at LSU.
Humphris' artistic vision calls upon everything from her own travel experiences to personal dreams, from dance to multicultural myths. Over the past 20 years, Humphris has evolved a method of layered painting that evokes a sense of multiplicity and produces associations that are unpredictable and powerful.
Her exhibit, "Requiem," focuses on the concept of spiritual wholeness: Balancing the ever-shifting dualities such as masculine and feminine and light and dark.
“Life is naturally full of ups and downs, of light and dark situations and/or phases," she said. "Although often quite trying, even painful, the dark times are not always inherently bad; indeed these times spent underground may be essential to one’s process and just as graced as the times of light and joy."
In addition to making art, Humphris is a clinical staff member of the LSU Mental Health Service. She continues to pursue her interests in Sandplay Therapy and the therapeutic use of the expressive creative arts.
In recent years, Lear has begun to explore the fabric yo-yo — Suffolk Puff — as an art form.
“I began exploring the fabric yo-yo — Suffolk Puff — as an art form in 2018," she said. "Traditionally used as a quilting technique, I appropriate the yo-yo as a module for building fine art pieces. Compositionally I prefer to break away from the traditional rectangular format and allow my quilts to spread across the wall and sometimes spill to the floor. Many of my quilted works speak to current events as well as personal experiences."
The body of work presented in this exhibition, "World Gone Mad," touches on the topics of COVID-19, gun violence in the United States, the war in Ukraine and the worldwide disaster of plastic waste.
Lear teaches at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
At a young age, Smith worked for his father in the family taxidermy business, reanimating dead animals into lifelike forms. He found the irony of the process both humorous and beautiful, and that play with absurdity and beauty is evident in his work and the way he pairs natural objects into imaginative and surrealistic forms.
His objects are cast in translucent porcelain and then illuminated from within.
“One concept that has always motivated me is the idea of functionality, and how utilitarian objects can engage and establish a meaningful connection — if they are fun and interesting," he said. "In art school, the idea that art does not have to be functional is constantly reinforced, and rightly so. ... Still, I have always been more interested in the objects I live with than the art in the museums."
For this exhibition, "Funsicle," Smith is revisiting many of the ideas he worked with in the early '90s.
Smith is completing a mold-making book, "Voodoo Mold-Making," and is an assistant professor of ceramics at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.