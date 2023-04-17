We asked real estate and home design experts to share their favorite things about three properties under $400,000 in Baton Rouge. The homes range from 1,833 square feet to 2,320 square feet.
Details and photographs about the homes below are provided by listing agents.
6437 Vintage Rose Court, Baton Rouge, 70817
$340,000
If you're a fan of a large corner lot, you'll appreciate this house. Jerad Gardemal, of JF Gardemal Designs, wrote that this home is a "turnkey gem," ready for new owners to make it their own.
"Other than potentially repainting the child’s room, this home checks all the boxes," Gardemal wrote. "The lot size is also big enough that the new owners have space for a pool or outdoor kitchen."
Located in Vintage Place subdivision, this Acadian-style cottage features an open split floor plan, wood floors and a marble fireplace. The kitchen has a large island, stone countertops and a gas cooktop. Outside, the fully fenced backyard and covered patio is a winner.
Philip Cazayoux, of Pennant Real Estate, noted that the sellers have been in the home for 27 years, which he wrote is a "great indicator that the neighborhood is desirable."
"The price range is great for the size house you get," Cazayoux wrote. "Overall, I think the home and neighborhood have a ton of potential for interested buyers."
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $2,221 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 beds
- 2 baths
- 1,833 square feet/$185 per square foot
- 6,098 square foot lot
- 10 days on market
5615 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, 70816
$350,000
There's no man cave here, but there is a she shed. What's inside? That's up to you.
Cazayoux noticed that there have been four homes listed in Parkknoll Place subdivision in the past 24 months, which leads him to believe that people enjoy living in this neighborhood and rarely sell.
"I do notice there are a few minor cosmetic updates needed in my opinion. The most notable are the floors, counter tops in the kitchen, backsplash and the bathroom counter tops," Cazayoux wrote. "Other than these few minor updates, that are not absolutely necessary, this house gets an A+."
The house at 5615 Parkknoll Place Drive has granite countertops in the kitchen, built-in cabinetry by the fireplace, new windows and frames and hard surface flooring. In the master bathroom, there's a 6-foot jetted tub, separate 4-foot shower, his and her vanities and more. Outside, Cazayoux wrote that the landscape and yard are "meticulously well kept," with a fenced-in, private backyard.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $2,222 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 beds
- 2 baths
- 1,976 square feet/$177 per square foot
- 7,841 square foot lot
- 11 days on market
10116 Glen View Ave., Baton Rouge, 70809
$379,900
The listing for this property states: "LOCATION is key here! If your goal is easy access to everything, including the interstate; BOOM! Here it is!" Nestled next to the I-10 Interstate, the home is close to restaurants, schools, hospitals and shopping near The Mall of Louisiana.
Gardemal wrote that this home has "beautiful curb appeal with an incredible backyard."
Though he did suggest a few cost-effective updates to give the house a facelift: an interior full-paint makeover with the removal of the wallpaper border, paint the kitchen cabinets in a darker tone, paint the kitchen walls and master bathroom a soft off-white color and coordinate the hardware to be consistent throughout the home.
Inside, the grandiose home includes large windows, stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook in the kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. According to the listing, the home has never flooded, and the current seller is only the second owner.
"The lot size and charming backyard offer the new owners so many options to enhance the outdoor living space," Gardemal wrote. "A pool, outdoor kitchen, herb garden, and small vegetable garden would all be perfect."
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $2,403 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 4 beds
- 3 baths
- 2,320 square feet/$164 per square foot
- 0.27-acre lot
- 16 days on market