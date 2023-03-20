We asked three individuals who work in real estate or home design to decide their favorite things about four properties under $250,000 in Baton Rouge. The homes range from cozy and charming to midcentury modern.
Details and photographs about the homes below are provided by listing agents.
8904 Kingcrest Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
$219,900
Caroline Alberstadt, a licensed professional interior designer, wrote that she loves the midcentury modern aesthetic of this house, located on a large corner lot. The property includes a private patio, fenced yard, and covered and open parking. Additionally, the house was freshly painted inside and out.
Inside, there's an open living, dining, breakfast and bar area. The location is minutes away from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center or LSU.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,368 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 beds
- 2 baths
- 1,314 square feet/$167 per square foot
- 0.25-acre lot
- 185 days on market
11448 Talton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70817
$235,000
The house at 11448 Talton Ave. is a winner for Albert Nolan, a real estate agent, designer and owner of Nolan Kimble Interiors.
"This one checked all the boxes for me," he wrote.
Nolan's boxes include curb appeal, square footage, updates, number of beds and baths, overall ambience and price per foot — all of which he had positive things to say for this property. The kitchen has granite countertops and tile flooring, while the backyard includes a covered deck perfect for outside activities.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,469 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 beds
- 2 baths
- 1,349 square feet/$174 per square foot
- 9,583 square foot lot
- 10 days on market
9925 Buttercup Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
$225,000
Located in Morning Glen subdivision, this home has been completely renovated with 6-tile wood flooring, fresh paint, new light fixtures, cabinets and more. The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a custom wood mantle. Outside, a gazebo stands tall for owners to enjoy coffee in the backyard.
Alberstadt said this home has great floors and recommended changing exterior paint to a single color. She recommends either dark, warm gray or creamy white. She said a new exterior monochrome color and some Bahamian shutters would increase curb appeal and create an improved front facade.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,429 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 2 beds
- 2 baths
- 1,421 square feet/$158 per square foot
- 0.37-acre lot
- 26 days on market
564 Acadia St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806
$234,500
Em Saunier, a real estate agent with RE/MAX, wrote that this quaint home in Mid City's Capital Heights subdivision has "great income potential" and "great bones." The 2-bedroom, 1-bath house was updated with new floors in the kitchen, slab marble countertops in the bathroom and a new roof.
Saunier noted that the home is close to all of the new and existing shopping, restaurants and nightlife in Mid City.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,489 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 2 beds
- 1 bath
- 1,013 square feet/$231 per square foot
- 4,792 square foot lot
- 209 days on market