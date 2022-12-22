Peyton Waldrep can't talk much about competing in the Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" without revealing any spoilers, but she can say the first challenge was a favorite.
The 11-year-old Baton Rougean is one among a dozen contestants competing on the show's 11 season, which begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, on both the Food Network and Discovery+.
Waldrep's parents, David and Kellen Waldrep, have reserved that time for a watch party in their home. Her classmates at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School assured her they will be watching, too.
It's at that time when Waldrep will step up to the show's first challenge, titled "Biz Kids: Great First Impressions."
Co-hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman will explain how first impressions are everything in the business world, then give the kid bakers free rein to show off their bestselling dessert using the psychology of color.
"Color is my thing," Waldrep said. "I don't think there's ever anything that I've made that's literally just like white or black. Everything I've made is either the rainbow or mostly pink and yellow."
That includes the goodies she makes for her classmates, who begged her to bring them some sweet treats before school closed for Christmas break.
Did she?
"Yes, I baked some things for them," Waldrep said. "They were so excited, and they were excited to find out that I was going to be on the show. I couldn't say anything to anyone about it for a while, but when I was allowed to talk about it, they couldn't wait to watch."
The first episode will be the first of 10 with eliminations each week leading up to finalists in the championship episode.
Throughout the 10-week competition, the young contestants must create the latest dessert trends and most popular sweets in difficult challenges, each with an innovative business twist.
Waldrep has dreamed of trying her hand on the show for the last few years. So, this year, she thought, "Why not?"
"I've been a big fan for several years," Waldrep said. "I started watching it when I was younger, and a couple years ago, I was like, 'You know what? I like to bake. I might as well audition just to see what I can do.' And now here I am on the show."
Waldrep remembers sitting down for dinner with her family when she received word that she'd been chosen.
"My mom told me, and I started crying, because I was really happy," she said. "And I was very surprised actually."
The show's rules don't allow Waldrep to talk about when and where the show was produced, but she can say that she made friends among her fellow competitors.
"We still talk, and we've formed a Facebook group page, so we keep up with each other," Waldrep said.
But her baking expertise began long before she started sharing tips with her show friends. Waldrep was 3 years old when she started helping her grandmother, Liz Terrin, bake.
"I would help my grandma out with baking cookies," Waldrep said. "I started watching the show, and I would get my mom to video me mixing ingredients with the box cake mixes with box cake mixes. And then it really took off from there."
Then the pandemic hit, and state regulations required that people stay home. Waldrep used that time as an opportunity to use her baking as a means to earn money.
"I just wanted to make some money, because I wanted a hoverboard," she said. "So, I just started baking, and I sold stuff, and I actually bought a hoverboard."
She's still baking and selling her goods. Customers especially like her macarons and chocolate cake.
"I also make macaron pies, and my favorite is making cobbler with my grandma," she said. "And instead of cakes this year, I made blueberry cobbler for my birthday."
In the meantime, Waldrep is looking to the future. She is working on a website for her baking, and she's aspiring to own a bakery one day.
"It would be so much fun," she said. "And honestly, I have some rough drafts of how I want it to look. I did that about a year ago and I've been updating it since with my friend."
For now, the "Kids Baking Championship" is taking center stage in her life.
"I've learned so much from the show," Waldrep said. "And I've had so much fun on it. It was a dream come true."
For more information, visit foodnetwork.com/shows/kids-baking-championship.