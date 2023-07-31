Tom Lorio never stops to think about what his life would be like had he stayed in the classroom.

He was teaching science at what was then Crestworth Junior High when he decided to try his hand at jewelry making. He liked it, quit his job and began full-time work as a metalsmith.

He gave himself a year.

Fifty years later, Lorio is still honing his craft, because the possibilities in his studio never stop.

But he's still teaching, too — just ask any of his students. He instructs morning and evening hands-on, metal jewelry making on Tuesdays and Thursdays, telling students, "Yes you can," when they say, "can't."

Eventually, they not only realize that they can make something original and special but want to learn more.

Sarah Klinger has been taking weekly classes with Lorio for 15 years.