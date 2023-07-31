Tom Lorio never stops to think about what his life would be like had he stayed in the classroom.
He was teaching science at what was then Crestworth Junior High when he decided to try his hand at jewelry making. He liked it, quit his job and began full-time work as a metalsmith.
He gave himself a year.
Fifty years later, Lorio is still honing his craft, because the possibilities in his studio never stop.
But he's still teaching, too — just ask any of his students. He instructs morning and evening hands-on, metal jewelry making on Tuesdays and Thursdays, telling students, "Yes you can," when they say, "can't."
Eventually, they not only realize that they can make something original and special but want to learn more.
Sarah Klinger has been taking weekly classes with Lorio for 15 years.
"Even after all these years, there's always something new to learn," she said. "If I come in with an idea, I say, 'What about this?' and we put our heads together. You never stop learning."
Tom Lorio left his position as a seventh grade science teacher to pursue metalsmithing.
Lorio could say the same about himself as he starts each morning with his sketchbook in hand, filling pages with thoughts and drawings for new jewelry ideas. Some of the ideas make it into his jewelry line. Others never leave the page.
Nevertheless, the process is necessary.
"This is 50 years of my life," he said, opening a filing cabinet filled with sketchbooks. "I don't really go back to them, but they're there."
Lorio only looks back to his teaching days when he's telling his story. He was teaching seventh grade science when he signed up for a jewelry making leisure class at LSU.
"I had a friend who came over, and he had a strip of silver that he had bought, and he made a bracelet," Lorio said. "I thought, 'Oh, that would be fun.' So I bought some wire, and I bought a book on knots, and got into it. I started with these Chinese or Japanese temple knots. They were very elaborate."
The wire knots morphed into earrings, and the wire eventually gave way to blank, metal sheets mostly in copper and bronze, which have been incorporated into cuff bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces.
All are on display in the living area of the same Garden District home where he grew up — where he later built his workshop surrounded by tropical plants in the backyard.
Some of these plants are picked, dried and put to use in Lorio's jewelry designs created to a soundtrack of oldies streaming from his radio.
Lorio started out teaching himself the art of metalsmithing, then enrolled in what is now LSU's College of Art + Design's graduate program, where he earned a master's degree in sculpture focusing on jewelry making.
"I did my work in metalsmithing, but I'd never had art classes, so they told me I had to take certain classes to qualify for the program," he said. "So I did that and got in the master's program, got a degree and that was just one more step along the way. I just learned more and more."
When the weather is good, Lorio shows and sells his pieces at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market. He also takes on commission work for many of these pieces fashioned in silver and gold.
But it's in his studio, many times working among his students, that Lorio is most creative. It's where he created his gallery of "portrait pins" inspired by LPB's lineup of British programming.
"I'd watch these shows with these big, old houses, where the walls were filled with portraits," he said. "So, I made some pins that were inspired by the portraits."
He's also created a series of rounded, metal boxes, along with symmetrical dinosaurlike creatures called "manimals."
Still, jewelry takes up most of his time in the studio space with accumulated dirt and grease from years of use. Simply put, metalsmithing can be messy work, especially when multiple people are working at once.
Lorio's studio space is big enough to accommodate three students at a time, and his classes fill quickly. If students don't have an initial idea of what they want to create, Lorio helps them talk it out.
Cuffs are a popular starting point. It's what Klinger started out making before graduating to smaller, more complex pieces. She's now working on calla lily pendants.
The cuffs offer lots of possibilities. Lorio has plenty of bronze and copper strips called "blanks" ready to be rounded into cuffs. Or, for bigger cuffs, he can cut a strip from a copper sheet.
Lorio buys metal in 24 gauge, which is more pliable. He heats the metal with a small blow torch, which makes the surface more receptive to an imprint.
If a student wants to create a cuff with an imprint that looks like a tree, Lorio walks outside and plucks a piece of dried plant from his garden, places it on top of the metal and runs it through his metal presser.
The plant material makes the perfect imprint of what looks like a live oak tree. Lorio later places a fish shaped from a small piece of copper screen on another cuff and runs it through the press.
These pieces go through another heating from the blowtorch, which brings out some of the inner colors in the metal. Oxidation from the heating is scrubbed away with industrial cleanser, and the pieces are placed in a sulfur solution that darkens lines in the imprint.
The metal is then placed in a mild acid solution, which enables the metal to hold the ink.
There are sometimes other steps which require filing of edges, more heating to bring out new colors, more acid washing and hammering into shape. In the end, the metal is sealed with Johnson's floor wax to prevent tarnishing.
Lorio purchased metal jewelry-making devices and tools with an arts grant he received after finishing graduate school.
"I bought it from a man who just made jewelry for fun," Lorio said. "He was a Russian immigrant and had started buying tools when he was a teenager. When he died, his family wanted to sell the tools to somebody who was going to use them."
Lorio and a friend who worked in a jewelry store each put in $1,000 for the tools, then split them.
"They're the tools I still use now," he said. "It was for metalsmithing. There are a lot of jewelers but not many metalsmiths. It's a whole different facet of work, and you have to have this equipment to do it properly."
Lorio's metalsmithing skills can be seen in the bowls he's made, one series called "Baton Rouge Green," where they were left outdoors to attain a green patina.
In the meantime, the ideas keep coming.
For more information, visit facebook.com/tom.lorio.9.