Veteran Baton Rouge news anchor/reporter André Moreau is retiring.
The longtime news anchor at WAFB, Channel 9, and since 2017, anchor/managing editor at Louisiana Public Broadcasting will appear on his final "Louisiana: The State We're In" at 7 p.m. Friday on WLPB, Channel 27.
The half-hour newsmagazine will "look back at Moreau's impressive 40-year career in broadcasting that led to a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters," according to LPB, in a segment titled "Saying Goodbye to André."
The program will also cover:
- "Big Budget Surplus": Louisiana is looking at a historic budget surplus — $1.9 billion. Now lawmakers are torn on what to do with the cash: invest in infrastructure or pay down debt.
- "Know Before Boating": Louisiana recorded 26 boating accidents in 2021 — an above average number. Learn some common mistakes people make while on the water.
- "Lighting Up Tourism": Cities across America are seeing green after bringing lighting design to major bridges. Shreveport led the way with the Texas Street Bridge and now it looks like the Crescent City Connection in New Orleans will get the treatment. More on this new approach to public art that’s being hailed as an economic driver.
"Louisiana: The State We're In" will re-air at 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.