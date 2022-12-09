The story is about Clara, not Dorothy, and at one point Clara is swept away by a big balloon.
Not a tornado.
Still, no one would bat an eye if Clara, at some point in "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," stopped, faced the audience and announced, "There's no place like home."
Because for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, there's no place better to perform its annual Louisiana-themed ballet than the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre.
"It's going to be the first time we've performed on that stage since 2017," said Christine Perkins, the company's marketing and communications director. "It's our home, and I can't begin to tell you how glad we are to be back."
The company moved "The Nutcracker" to the River Center Arena, then to its ballroom while the theater was undergoing renovations. Then, when COVID-19 hit in the midst of it, there were no shows at all.
No mice, no angels, no Azalea Fairy — like so many annual holiday productions in and around Baton Rouge, the ballet theatre's bayou nutcracker was nonexistent, save for a few virtual programs.
Without Clara dreaming of a distant, magical land while listening to a recording of "The Nutcracker" from her south Louisiana cabin on Christmas Eve, it didn't seem like Christmas at all for many in Baton Rouge.
"This is a holiday tradition for a lot of families," Perkins said. "We performed in the ballroom after the COVID restrictions were lifted, but now we're back — really back."
Perkins isn't exaggerating. The show is back with a cast of 207, including 183 children from five parishes. Ten of those children are recipients of "The Nutcracker" scholarship, which removes all financial burdens of performing in the show.
"Our dancers are beyond thrilled to be returning to our home stage of the River Center Theatre, many of them for the first time ever," co-artistic director Sharon Mathews said. "These past few years we've done our best in the Arena and the River Center Ballroom, but this theatre is really how the ballet is meant to be seen."
Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
"And we're so happy to have the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra back with us this year," Perkins said. "David Torns will be directing."
Four dancers will be sharing the role of Clara this year: Eliza Bodoin, Juliana Martin, Berklee Sanders and London Griffin, each dancing the starring role in one of the four performances. Guest artists Sophie Bertolini and Francisco Estevez will dance the featured roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Gymnasts from Baton Rouge Magnet High School will dance the roles of the Russian Acrobats, and audience favorite Leonard Augustus will return as Uncle Drosselmeyer.
Finally, reprising his role as The Nutcracker, himself, will be Marlon Grigsby.
Their dances will be enhanced by the backdrops created especially for this show by Nels Anderson, including one representing Louisiana's Old State Capitol as the Sugar Plum Fairy's castle.
For Molly Buchmann, returning to the theater truly is going home.
"It's been five long years since the 'Nutcracker' has been performed at the River Center Theatre," she said. "With renovations more beautiful than we ever imagined, we can't wait for audiences to come back to the theatre where we can recreate the magic of 'The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou' with the lavish sets of Nels Anderson."