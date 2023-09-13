Ahead of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19, and with Louisiana's gubernatorial election rapidly approaching, several local organizations are holding voter registration events throughout the community this weekend.
On Saturday, a coalition of local organizations and community leaders — the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the NAACP Louisiana State Conference, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and Councilman Darryl Hurst, District 5 — will host a morning of voter awareness activities from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center at 3535 Riley St.
The same day, the Urban League of Louisiana and Southern Poverty Law Center, in partnership with League of Women Voters Louisiana, Black Voters Matter, Power Coalition, and Voice of the Experienced, will hold their 2023 Louisiana Black & Brown Voter Registration Day in seven major cities throughout the state.
On National Voter Registration Day itself, voter organization Geaux Vote will be on LSU's campus. It's aiming to sign up 1,000 students to vote.
The gubernatorial primary election will be held on Oct. 14, with a runoff between the top two candidates scheduled for Nov. 18 if no candidate receives an absolute majority of the primary vote.
Ernise Singleton, president of the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter, said organizers of the Charles R. Kelly Community Center are hoping to register 100 people.
"Voting provides each of us a voice in the community," she said. "(Who people vote for) affects everything from the lighting of roads and how schools are funded, to greater community issues across the state. Each person needs to make their voice heard."
The event is one of several the organization has held in the recent past with the amount of people registering to vote varying between events — sometimes over 100, other times fewer than 30. The event also includes health screenings, flu shots, music and food box giveaways, giving people an extra incentive to take part.
"While it's about voter registration, it's also about voter education," Singleton said. "We also make sure to provide information about precincts, check people's voting status, provide other information about the election."
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, 2,966,162 people are currently registered to vote in Louisiana out of a voting-eligible population of slightly over 3.5 million.
Of the registered voters, 1.8 million are White and 926,000 are Black (at a ratio of 62.5% to 32.8%). Around 1.15 million are registered as Democratic voters, while just over a million are registered Republican.
Last year, less than half the registered voting population — 1.3 million people — cast a ballot in the midterm elections.
Held every September since 2012, National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from across the country taking part in a coordinated get-out-the-vote campaign. To date, nationally more than 5 million voters have registered to vote on the day.