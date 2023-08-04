Little Rock Baptist Church, 401 East Ave., Slaughter, will celebrate its 160-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
Church members are looking for ex-members and family members who were or are affiliated with the church in any way to participate in the activities and service, especially the choir. Rehearsal for the choir will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
RSVP through Betty Taylor, (225) 654-3589, or Doris Thornton-Alexander, (225) 778-0141.
Dance workshop
Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway, will hold a sacred dance workshop from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
All are welcome, and the venue is wheelchair-accessible. For more info, call (225) 755-3043.
Bible study
Nathaniel Baptist Church, La. 33 S., Centreville, Mississippi, will present its "Welcome Back Bible Study" at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, followed by prayer at 6:30 p.m.
The first topic, coping with grief, is called "How to live with the loss."
Women's Conference
Holiday Inn Baton Rouge, 9990 Airline Highway, is hosting a "Sound the Alarm" Women's Conference at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Tickets start at $35 and available on eventbrite.com.