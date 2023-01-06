"Prepare to Encounter the Lord," a Catholic men's conference presented by Men of Immaculata, will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive.
The conference will feature speakers Peter Burak of Renewal Ministries, former Navy SEAL officer and co-founder of The Frassati Company Sam Blair, chef John Folse, and the Rev. Jeff Bayhi of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Along with the keynote talks by the speakers, Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Michael Duca, and lunch will be prepared by Folse.
Early-bird ticket pricing is $65 for adults and $35 for students (ages 13-24). The ticket includes admission onsite at St. George, lunch and a conference swag bag which includes a book.
For more information, visit menoftheimmaculata.com.
12-week deacon training course
St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road, will host a 12-week deacon training course at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 27-May 23.
For additional information, contact Dr. Donald R. Ruth, (225) 774-1468.
Spiritual warfare conference
The Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley St., will host a spiritual warfare conference at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m. Saturday Jan. 21. One ticket purchase covers both conference days.
"Apostle Dawanda Owens will prepare you for war as you step into the battle and Apostle Jackie Harewood will ensure that you are armed and dangerous as you defeat the enemy with the word of God," a news release states.
Tickets start at $60. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.