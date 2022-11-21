A Baton Rouge resident has provided the feel-good story of the Latin Grammy Awards, with 95-year-old Angela Alvarez being named this year's best new artist.
Alvarez is the award show's oldest winner. It caps a remarkable run for someone who, despite writing songs throughout her life, hadn't performed in public until just five years ago.
She tied for the award with 25-year-old Silvana Estrada.
“To those who have yet to make their dreams come true, know that although life is hard, there’s always a way out and with faith and love everything can be achieved," Alvarez said in her acceptance speech.
"I want to dedicate this award to God and to my beloved country, Cuba, which I will never be able to forget."
Alvarez's story is full of twists and turns, love and heartbreak.
Despite growing up with dreams of becoming a professional musician, her father forbade her from pursuing music as a career. Her musical dreams were put on the backburner as she raised a family, and the songs she wrote — for she never stopped composing — were only played for herself and those closest to her.
Alvarez was separated from her children for almost two years while attempting to migrate to the United States after the Cuban revolution, and in subsequent years she lost both her husband and daughter to cancer.
Because of her husband's job in the sugar industry, she eventually settled in Baton Rouge. It was there that her grandson, Carlos José Alvarez, flew to record her songs for posterity in a project that turned out to go further than anyone first imagined.
With the help of actor Andy García, Alvarez's first, self-titled album was released in 2021. A documentary, "Miss Angela: Dreams Do Come True,” also was released last year.
Earlier this year, Alvarez appeared in the newest remake of "Father of the Bride," in which Garcia stars, as well as on its soundtrack.
Despite the late career momentum, the initial Latin Grammy nomination still came as a surprise. For Alvarez, it was a case of better late than never.
“I thought afterwards that all my dreams came true," she recently told music publication Billboard.
"At 95, but that doesn’t matter."