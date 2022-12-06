Looking for something festive to jump-start your holiday spirit?
Well, reserve your seats now for the Holiday Champagne Brunch at 18 Steak from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The restaurant is located in the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
The meal includes live music by the John Gray Trio. Cost is $65, and reservations are required by calling (225) 224-4142.
Whiskey and cigars
Tickets are on sale for the 291 Whiskey + Cigar Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway.
Savor seven courses of holiday-inspired cuisine by executive chef David Dickensauge, paired with 291 Colorado Whiskey and Cigars from Big Sky.
Tickets are $250 by visiting sevn.ly/xCNlzu82.
Mini cake decorating
Tickets are on sale for a Mini Cake Decorating Class from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Eloise Market and Cakery, 320 Lee Drive.
Tickets are $58 and include a two-hour class with a professional decorator, an option of one and three cake flavors, a two-layered 4-inch cake or upgrade to a 6-inch cake, a choice of cheese or pepperoni pizza and Sprite, lemonade, water and paper products.
For tickets, visit eloisemarket.com/s/order/28.
Grinch brunches
Willie's Restaurant, 11260 Coursey Blvd., will host three brunches with the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Sunday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 17.
For more information, call (225) 372-2526 or visit williesbr.com.
Chocolate class
Tickets are on sale for a Holiday Chocolate Making Class for kids ages 8 to 15 hosted by Redstick CARES from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5475 Essen Lane.
This will be a fun-filled afternoon of making chocolate treats. This hands-on chocolate-making class is designed specifically for kids. Children will have fun while also learning new skills that they can use at family gatherings to birthday parties. The class will be led by Wanda Calkins, chef and chocolatier with more than 30 years of culinary experience.
Tickets are $25 by visiting redstickcares.org/cookingclass.
Gingerbread Brunch
Tickets are on sale for a Gingerbread Brunch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Velvet Cactus, 7655 Old Hammond Highway.
This will be the restaurant's fourth annual Gingerbread Brunch. There will be pre-assembled gingerbread houses for kids to decorate, a pre-fixe brunch menu, a visit from Santa and holiday cocktails for adults.
Tickets are $30 for children and $22 for adults by calling (225) 227-2563. You must pay a nonrefundable $50 deposit to reserve your table. This deposit will be applied to your check on the day of the event.