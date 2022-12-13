The holidays are in full play now as are wine pairing dinners in the Baton Rouge area.
So give your holidays a little extra kick by checking out the Metzker Wine Dinner from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway.
Enjoy amazing cuisine options complete with Metzker wine at each course. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com/e/metzker-wine-dinner-tickets-469188313877.
Brunch with Santa
Don's Seafood, 136 E. Rushing Road, Denham Springs, will host Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
When you come to Don's for brunch, bring your kids to see St. Nick and take a free photo to celebrate the occasion.
For more information, call (225) 664-1192 or visit donsseafoodonline.com.
Cooking with Dads
Fathers on a Mission will host "Cooking with Dads" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1120 Government St.
This event is free for dads and their kids of any age, but registration is required. Everything that is needed to cook will be provided including your own personal chef aprons and hats.
This will be a fun and engaging hands-on cooking experience with a chef and nutritionist, who will guide dads and their kids through this team event.
To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/cooking-with-dads-tickets-469912419697?.
Kids culinary class
Tickets are on sale for a Kids Culinary Class — Gingerbread Houses at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Kids will be decorating pre-made gingerbread houses. With your registration fee comes a personalized kids chef jacket for these first-time chefs and time with the hotel's culinary team.
Tickets are $45-$75 and can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com/e/renaissance-baton-rouge-kids-culinary-class-gingerbread-houses-2022-tickets-457056587557.
Cookie decorating
Tickets are on sale for Christmas Cookie Decorating Class hosted by Simply Sprinkles Sweets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Blush & Rouge Boutique, 14241 Airline Highway.
Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by visiting facebook.com/events/651281216729994.
Santa Truck
The Coca-Cola Santa Truck will be visiting Hi Nabor Supermarket, 7201 Winbourne Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17, and Hi Neighbor Supermarket, 5383 Jones Creek Road, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
For more information, visit hinabor.com.
Christmas buffet
Make plans now to dine at the Christmas buffet at Bon Temps Market from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
Cost is $34.95. For more information, visit lbatonrouge.com/dining/bon-temps-market.