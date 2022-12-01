After a Hollywood film festival premiere last summer, "Days of Daisy" will debut back home this weekend.
The indie project by Baton Rouge-born filmmaker Jency Griffin Hogan will be screened at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The 2 p.m. show was added after the evening show sold out.
A cocktail hour and red carpet arrivals begin an hour before screenings, while a Q&A with cast and crew will follow the shows.
Veteran actor Jerry Leggio, who plays the doctor in "Daisy," will be honored, as well as the area's art educators, as title character Daisy's story includes the local high school art program.
"Daisy Bea spends her days as a high school librarian, stuck in a rut with both her personal and professional life. As her 40th birthday approaches, she starts to feel pressured to settle down and start a family," according to the film's synopsis. "When the art teacher at Daisy's school abruptly quits midterm, Daisy takes it upon herself to give West High School students the art program that they deserve. Through her adopted profession, she begins to question the true meaning of parenthood and how she fits within those boundaries. Daisy, however, doesn't fancy herself much of an artist. When she meets the local photographer Jack Palmer at an exhibition, she ropes him into her plan and begins to see a new future for herself."
Filmed in Baton Rouge, "Days of Daisy" spotlights Highland Coffees, Ann Connelly's Fine Art Gallery, Baton Rouge Art Gallery, McKinley Middle School, City Roots and City Park.
Hogan plays Daisy, and the rest of the local cast includes Maddie Nichols, Toby Nichols, Bill Martin Williams, Wanetah Walmsley, Hadley Rinaudo, Phoenix Bhramayana, Cathie Chopin, Jaya McSharma, Chris Evans, Sadie Fontenot and Sam Fisicaro.
The story is loosely based on the real lives of Hogan and her husband and executive producer, Aaron Hogan.
Other credits include director, Alexander Jeffery; writers, Jeffery and Paul Peterson; producers, Jency Hogan and Emily Morrow Chenevert.
The film is rated PG-13 and runtime is 1 hr., 35 mins.
Tickets are $9.50 and available at manshiptheatre.org. Art teachers can claim a free ticket by emailing jencyghogan@gmail.com with name, phone number, school and teacher ID.