The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is cranking up for its sixth year this weekend.
Think seafood at one booth, Jamaican jerk at the next, and to satisfy that sweet tooth, what's better than a praline? That's just a sampling of the fest's culinary offerings.
Just as enticing as the food menu is the wide range of music genres in this year's entertainment lineup. We're talking country/pop, Southern soul, rhythm-and-blues and reggae for starters.
It all happens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road. The fest is free and family-friendly. There's lawn seating so festgoers are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
If you're up for a VIP experience, those $25 tickets cover food, soft drinks and photo ops from the festival's Soul Food Kitchen. The VIP tickets for two include T-shirts, a free CD of “Now” by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and additional perks for $100.
Sean “Boss Hogg” Huey, of Café Express, is this year’s Pioneer Award honoree for his contributions to the soul food industry. Huey's mother, Marie Sanford, established the eatery 29 years ago. He'll receive his award at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Soul Food Cooking Contest judging is again divided over two afternoons: 1 p.m. Saturday is the judging for meats and fish, vegetables and sides, and 2 p.m. Sunday for appetizers and soups, breads and desserts, and beverages and drinks.
Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Judges will be Nakia Wilson-Nelson, executive director for Miss Black Empowerment and Mr. Black Louisiana; writer/director Rita Rushing Jones; James “Soul Man” Polk, of Eat-A-Bite; Maria Parker, of Oh My Goodness Takeout and Catering; and Jennifer Brumfield.
"Judging of the desserts is my favorite," five-time judge Wilson-Nelson says. "Each year, someone comes up with something creative that causes you to both question and be amazed at how they did it. Cakes, cookies and pies, oh my!"
Wilson-Nelson adds that the kings and queens in the pageant programs she oversees are very active in local and statewide events, fundraisers and community service projects.
Mrs. Black Empowerment, Chyvetta Thompson Broden, and Mrs. Black Louisiana, Amanda Taylor, have confirmed that they will be at the festival, and a few kings are expected, too.
Wilson says after accepting an invitation to the first Soul Food Festival pre-party, the rest is history.
"We support and promote yearly. I come back every year, not just for the vendors and food, but for the fellowship as well," she says. "Each year it gets bigger. Each year draws new faces. And it is indeed a pleasure to work with, listen to and even develop relationships with others."
Food vendors are as follows: Alin Girls Catering, Capitol Seafood, Carr's Pralines Candy LLC, Fun Time Snoballz, Grammy's Kettle Corn, Gwennies Jamaican Jerk, King Queen and Princesses Sweets Eats, L Avist & C Catering LLC, Lanes Corner Café, Nola Queen Chef, Oh Yea Cajun Style Food Services LLC, Purple Hands Foundation, Pushin it Catering, SDJ Sweet Treats, Sno Juice, Soul Delicious, Soul Sistas Provisions LLC, Southern De'licieaux Boilers and T&T Smokehouse Meats LLC.
Nonfood vendors include: Blingin' Tees & Custom Creations, Cutco Cutlery, Eye Candle Accessions, Fab Boutique & Etc. LLC, Freddie Lee's Gourmet Sauces, Konjo Imports, Little Faith, Big Results; MaxHome, Miss Black Empowerment Organization, Mommy and Me Custom Creations LLC, Nation Heritage Academies and Octavia's Bling.
For more information, call (225) 802-9681 or visit www.brsoulfoodfest.com.
Sponsors are Visit Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Public Library, Planned Parenthood, Humana and Coco Bongos.