Move over, purple and gold. The neutrals are coming to play.
For many, LSU game day outfits are a must for football season — from the players to the fans. This year brings new fashion trends to the field.
In the past, sundresses, loose rompers and the traditional LSU deep purple and gold colors were popular, says Jeneé Esquivel of Moxi Boutique. This year, customers are opting for lilacs, neutral colors and elevated basics.
"As Gen Z comes into the mix, they're more into sustainable clothing," Esquivel said. "They're leaning toward more neutral game day pieces — so black and cognac brown things that aren't so LSU-specific that can live in their closet outside of game day."
Additionally, she said that Moxi now offers 22 original designs for decorative buttons, as the game day buttons were one of the best sellers last year. The boutique also has trucker hats with an embroidered tiger on the front, as well as soft trouser pants in various colors for cooler weather.
Since most boutique owners attend apparel markets and buy collections six months ahead, Esquivel said it can be hard to know how much merchandise she'll need or what customers will purchase. Nevertheless, after almost six years in business, she has a tried-and-true model to purchase items on her list and fill in the gaps as needed.
At Marem, co-owners Emily Rodrigue and Marlo Rodrigue have prepped all summer at the store, which opened last September. They've launched custom tinsel tops and conducted game day "drops" to introduce new items for the season.
Emily Rodrigue noted that they try to have a little bit of everything in store, from Queen of Sparkles selections to game day essentials.
"We try to cover all the bases," Emily Rodrigue said. "A lot of girls are opting into basics or white dresses/rompers and focusing on accessorizing with cowgirl boots and game day pins — the new craze."
She also said that an "all-time favorite" purchase is an all denim outfit, whether it be a denim dress or romper.
The women recently renovated the bathrooms in the store to serve as extra dressing rooms for those busier days. Marlo Rodrigue said that they've made an effort to carefully select items and clothing to cater to their customers.
"Game day has our hearts here at Marem," Marlo Rodrigue said.
Esquivel has the same sentiments, adding that she urges customers to shop local for football season.
"LSU is like the bloodline of our business," Esquivel said, "and for a lot of us in the area."