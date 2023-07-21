Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra fans will have plenty of opportunities to meet the organization's new maestro, Adam Johnson, during Symphony Week from Saturday through Wednesday, Aug. 5-9.
The symphony has planned a series of events during the week, beginning with a "Meet the Maestro Dinner and Concert."
The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd, followed by the concert at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Individual tickets are $150, and a full table is $1,500, all of which includes dinner, wine and the concert.
Next up is Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Get your team together for a fun night of music trivia and test your knowledge on everything from Tchaikovsky to Taylor Swift. The event is free, and prizes will be awarded to the top team.
Golf with Maestro is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Golf Suites, 8181 Siegen Lane. Register as a solo golfer, or book a team of four. Individual tickets are $50 or $200 for a full bay or four golfers. Dinner is included with tickets, and a cash bar will be available.
Finally, a Symphony of Flavors, featuring some of Johnson's favorites, is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Martin Wine Cellars, 1670 Lobdell Ave.
Tickets are $50, patrons must be age 21 or older to attend.
The week also will feature free pop-up concerts at 2 p.m. Sunday at Perkins Rowe, noon Monday at the Main Library, noon Tuesday at the Main Street Market, noon Wednesday at the Pennington Biomedical Center and noon Thursday at the North Boulevard Town Square.
For tickets or to register a team for Trivia Night, visit brso.org.