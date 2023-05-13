The question is popped. The ring is on. What's next?
While every couple's engagement time is different, no matter the timeline, these Baton Rouge wedding planners recommend two things first. One, set a budget. Two, hire a wedding planner (if budget allows).
"There are planners in town at every price point I would recommend no matter what," said Tiffany Pilgrim, the design and production half of August Events.
On the day of the wedding and throughout the planning process, wedding planners often act as fairy godmothers — providing thoughtful advice, consoling day-of jitters and preparing for the what-ifs. Not to mention, their emergency kits contain the likes of Mary Poppins' carpetbag, often filled with tools necessary for any given situation.
"When you are planning a wedding, you are essentially being a matchmaker," said Maranda Cardinal, the planning and logistics half of August Events.
The 'big five'
Pilgrim and Cardinal said they have a "big five" checklist for the beginning stages of wedding planning, which includes items that the average person spends the most money on.
- Hire a wedding planner.
- Pick a venue.
- Book a caterer.
- Hire a photographer/videographer.
- Decide between a band and/or a DJ.
"As soon as we get started, we're going to lay out a budget and decide how much we're going to allocate to those categories," Cardinal said.
When it comes to narrowing down the options for vendors and making decisions, Pilgrim and Cardinal have a few pointers.
Band or DJ?
Undoubtedly, the question will arise — band or DJ? While some people have strong opinions on this great debate, others struggle with the decision. Cardinal recommends leaning into the venue space and the crowd when making that decision.
While a band can be dynamic, she mentioned that they recently planned a wedding with international guests, in which a DJ was a better fit.
If a couple is in the situation to have both, Pilgrim gave the idea of hosting a DJ during the last hour for an "after party."
Ready for your close up?
To capture moments on the dance floor and the details of the day, a photographer is most helpful. Pilgrim emphasized that a couple shouldn't pick a photographer based solely off on an Instagram grid. Instead, ask a photographer for full galleries and conduct interviews with the photographer.
"You will spend more time with your photographer on your wedding day than you will with your fiancé," Cardinal said, "So, it’s important that this person is a good personality (match) for you."
Setting a timeline
Michelle Charlot, owner of Poshed and Peachy, said adequate timelines are a crucial part in making sure that everything runs smoothly.
Her recommendation is to start planning eight to 12 months in advance and pick out vendors and a venue first.
"Timelines are so important," Charlot said. "That's one of the things we stress and work on a good bit."
Wedding hacks and day-of jitters
Planning a wedding is much like producing a dance recital or Broadway show.
"There are so many things that happen behind the scenes and things that you can't plan for," Charlot said. "So that’s where having a wedding planner on-site comes into play.”
Many planners have a catchall bag or suitcase that they call their "emergency kit." In the kit, there can be anything from stain removal items (like Tide pens, Shout wipes or chalk) and cosmetic products (like bobby pins, hair spray, eyelash glue and lidocaine spray for your feet) to extra cummerbunds, garters and cake top boxes.
To ease some of the jitters, Pilgrim, Cardinal and Charlot have a few tried-and-true hacks:
- Pilgrim: "Move your sign-in book away from the entrance to avoid a bottleneck. Since a bottleneck is unavoidable sometimes, pass Champagne or appetizers for people in line."
- Charlot: Steam dresses before hair and makeup.
- Cardinal: Check on the fabric content with the bridal salon when purchasing a wedding dress, as well as getting tips on stain removal and asking whether to press or steam the dress.
- Have a change of shoes for the reception and someone who understands how to fasten the wedding dress to help with changing.
- A bridal party should consist of people who are uplifting and bring a calm energy.
What's trending?
Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted almost every aspect of the wedding industry, many things have changed, while some traditions are normal again. The most notable change is the guest number. Pilgrim, Cardinal and Charlot said that, now, some couples are opting for intimate weddings of 50 to 75 guests. However, they said that big, Southern weddings are also making a comeback.
Pilgrim and Cardinal said they have noticed that the engagement age in their clientele is younger — going from 27 to 23 years old — and the engagement time is shorter.
"I feel like going through COVID has made us seize the moment," Cardinal said. "Like, if you love somebody, start your life with them."
They've also seen a trend in women reaching out to August Events before they've officially been engaged. The ring is in production, but the question has not been asked.
Aesthetically, Pilgrim said unconventional bridesmaids dresses are trending, with unique patterns and colors. For example, the maid of honor might be in a print while everyone else wears a solid color.
After the fact
While wedding planning can feel like a whirlwind, the actual day often goes by in the blink of an eye. When all is said and done, there are a few more items to check off the list — like preserving the dress and flowers, freezing the cake, changing last names and tweaking insurance policies.
Despite all the (wonderful) chaos that may ensue, Charlot says that her position in a couple's wedding day is rewarding.
"Weddings are obviously one of the most important moments in someone’s life," Charlot said. "Being part of that is very special. I take it very seriously and personally."