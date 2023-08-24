Louisiana's record-setting temperatures have made life uncomfortable for everyone. For the neediest among us, however, it's often a matter of life and death.
Those who work with Baton Rouge's homeless population have seen a marked increase in shelter usage and a general clamoring for extra resources. One worker said she was aware of several homeless people dying because of the heat.
Addie Duval is the vice president of the Greater Baton Rouge chapter of Start Corp, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to the most vulnerable members of the community.
She said times were tough for those on society's margins.
"We're definitely aware of at least a couple of heat-related deaths," she said.
She said homeless people faced a range of risks brought on by excessive temperatures, including ones above and beyond the physical effects of exposure to the heat.
"With medications, there are often certain temperature requirements. Food goes rancid a lot more quickly. That's in addition to the normal things you think about, like heat exposure."
The city's homeless shelters have been busy, particularly ones open during the day. The St. Vincent de Paul's Day Center operation, which has expanded its services to accommodate more people, has seen an additional 40 to 50 people visiting every day in addition to the 125 people it serves on a regular basis.
The One Stop shelter, run by the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless, has reportedly seen a 22% increase in the daily number of visits.
Start Corp has been providing increased services, including daily transport to the One Stop shelter (within which it provides a range of resources) and to overnight emergency shelters. It also provided staff with training to look out for signs of heat-related illnesses.
"We've been out on the road a good bit more," Duval said. "As we're encountering people who normally ... may not want to come in, we've been offering them a ride to the One Stop, and prior to the end of the day, we've been making runs to all of the local shelters.
"(The One Stop is) a cool, safe, quiet space where they can come in and take a shower, get their laundry done ... as well as (take advantage of) all the other services there, like free legal aid."
According to the Louisiana Balance of State Continuum of Care, roughly 430 people are currently experiencing homelessness in the Baton Rouge Region. 230 of those are in shelters, with the other 200 experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge, said the current situation was, in his experience, unprecedented.
"I've been here for 34 years, and I've never seen so many hot days in a given year," he said. "We've expanded our day shelter capacity to provide a place for individuals to get out of the weather — it's a cooler environment that provides water and other kinds of nourishment they need during this extraordinary heat streak."
Like Start Corp, Acaldo said St. Vincent de Paul took the opportunity to provide other outreach services to those using their shelters. He also pointed out that while homeless people were struggling, skyrocketing bills, increased rents and other factors like inflation were also affecting people already on the edge of homelessness.
The impact, he said, had been "tremendous."
Under particular strain were those living in ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, which encompass those earning more than the federal poverty level, but not enough to afford the basics where they live. In 2021, including those earning below the poverty level, 51% of households in Louisiana were below the ALICE threshold.
Duval said it was important to remember that homeless people are "our most vulnerable neighbors."
"A lot of people think they are coming in from all other cities, but as we meet them we find the majority are from Baton Rouge," she said.
"If we can just look at how we might treat our own neighbors, and then think that these are in fact our even more needy and vulnerable neighbors ... (it's important to) treat them with that dignity and respect."