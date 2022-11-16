justin garner1

Hard working R&B singer Justin Garner will sing the national anthem ahead of next week's Spurs-Lakers NBA game.

Thanks to Baton Rouge-based musician Justin Garner, next week's San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers game will have a touch of Louisiana musical flavor.

The Plaquemine-bred singer-songwriter will sing the national anthem at the Friday, Nov. 25 NBA matchup.

It's the latest high-profile event for the busy R&B musician. Earlier this year, he released a new EP, "Everything She Wants," and hit the 1 million-stream mark on Apple Music. 

Last year, Garner was inducted into the Recording Academy, the musical academy behind the Grammy Awards, and was made a mentor for Grammy U, the Academy’s student member category.

He's also made appearances at a range of festivals, including Jazz Fest and the Essence Festival.

Next week's game will start at 7 p.m. on NBA TV.

