Thanks to Baton Rouge-based musician Justin Garner, next week's San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers game will have a touch of Louisiana musical flavor.
The Plaquemine-bred singer-songwriter will sing the national anthem at the Friday, Nov. 25 NBA matchup.
It's the latest high-profile event for the busy R&B musician. Earlier this year, he released a new EP, "Everything She Wants," and hit the 1 million-stream mark on Apple Music.
Last year, Garner was inducted into the Recording Academy, the musical academy behind the Grammy Awards, and was made a mentor for Grammy U, the Academy’s student member category.
He's also made appearances at a range of festivals, including Jazz Fest and the Essence Festival.
Next week's game will start at 7 p.m. on NBA TV.