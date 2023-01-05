Pimanyoli's Sidewalk Cafe & Catering, 14241 Airline Highway, has permanently closed its doors.
Owner Yolanda "Yoli" Perrilloux made the announcement Wednesday on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"As of today, the Smokehouse with the funny name, 'Pimanyoli’s' is permanently closed," Perrilloux wrote. "Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy. I thank God for giving Piman and me the opportunity to bring to you our talents and favorable offerings."
Perrilloux added that the last two years have been "painfully horrific."
"I’ve witnessed small businesses, and specifically local 'mom and pop' restaurants, closing down all around me, which makes me so extremely sad," she wrote. "But the COVID pandemic, inflation/increased pricing and decreased sales has directly helped in making the inevitable choice to close."
Pimanyoli's opened in 2008, its name being a combination of nicknames for late owner Pepper "Piman" and Yolanda "Yoli" Perrilloux. The restaurant, also billed as Pimanyoli's Smokehouse, was known for its barbecue and its "Pass-A-Dozen Hot Tamales."
The Food Network placed the restaurant in its spotlight in 2022, when it filmed an episode of its reality program "Restaurant Impossible" there in September.
"Now it’s time to hold onto what was, and keep the wonderful memories that we’ve created alive," Perrilloux wrote. "The memories that brought Pimanyoli’s great success and notoriety."
Perrilloux thanked the restaurant's patrons and "those of you who have supported us in various ways for the past 14.5 years."
"My employees have been the absolute best and at this time I ache for them the most," she write. "Their commitment and dedication is rare in this business."
Perrilloux also called everyone who supported the restaurant "champions."
"I must say I’ve met some extraordinary people and friends along this journey, and I shall forever remember you if not by name surely by face," she wrote. "It’s been a real pleasure knowing and serving you. Just know, it’s what I’ve definitely lived for, and I’m certain that Piman would be pleased."