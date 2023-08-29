Some say the bathroom is the most important room in the house. For most people, it's the place where you start and finish each day.
The essentials of a bathroom are practical — toilet, shower or tub and a sink — but a good bathroom has natural light, storage, organization, ample space and more.
"What makes a bathroom really great design-wise is how much personality it has from the people living in it," said Kristina Petit, a residential designer and owner of Kristina's Collective Interiors.
Petit says current bathroom design trends include more wood tones and natural materials like marble. She says custom mirrors, sconces, ambient lighting and tile can elevate a builder-grade or outdated bathroom.
Petit noted that small-format tile and tile borders or patterns in the floor or shower can offer a more customized aesthetic.
"I like to look first to the architecture," Petit said, "and then at the client's personal style when designing bathrooms."
Below are four homes on the Baton Rouge real estate market listed between $439,000 and $1.25 million with suavé bathrooms.
Details and photographs about the homes below are provided by listing agents.
101 Shadows Bend Drive, Baton Rouge
$1,599,000
Located off the historic Highland Road, the gated West Coast-inspired home was built by Blair Construction. According to the listing, the property was previously featured in the Parade of Homes and has won multiple design awards.
The en suite bathroom has a free-standing tub, separate shower with multiple shower heads, dual vanities and a sitting area while the primary bathroom includes a garden/soaking tub, walk-in closets, a separate shower and more.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $10,909 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 bed
- 3.5+ bath
- 4,436 square feet/$360 per square foot
- 4-car garage
- 46 days on market
13755 Golden Holly Lane, Baton Rouge
$829,900
Built in 2021, this property in the Harveston community provides a blended indoor and outdoor living concept with a disappearing phantom screen system in the heated and cooled courtyard. The primary bathroom includes a double vanity, dressing area, walk-in closets and a separate shower.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $5,268 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 bed
- 2.5+ bath
- 6,534 square feet/$339 per square foot
- 2-car garage
- 11 days on market
12 Oak Alley, Baton Rouge
$1,199,000
This Al Jones New Orleans-style home is a perfect fit for an entertainer or cook. The kitchen has it all: custom pendants, painted cabinets, a Wolfe six-burner gas range with a griddle, large center island, two ovens and warming drawer. The back kitchen/butler's pantry includes a wine ridge, ice maker and coffee bar.
The primary bathroom features a free-standing tub, separate shower and walk-in closets.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $8,622 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 bed
- 2.5+ bath
- 4,382 square feet/$285 per square foot
- 25 days on market
14041 Kimbleton Ave., Baton Rouge
$825,000
With five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, there's enough room for a family plus guests in this home built in 2005. For example, the home features a 5,000-square-foot living area, study area, den, two kitchens and media room. The main bathroom has chandeliers, double vanities, a queen-style soaker tub, a separate custom shower and two walk-in closets.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $5,524 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 4 bed
- 4 bath
- 4,912 square feet/$168 per square foot
- 4-car garage
- 11 days on market