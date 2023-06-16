Never mind the official start of summer's rapid approach: as we all know, Louisiana's famously oppressive heat is already here. There are few more effective ways to quickly cool off than a dip in a pool — so we've located some options around the Baton Rouge area for your enjoyment.
Hotels
While many hotels in Baton Rouge have a pool, most are restricted to hotel guests. A notable exception is downtown's Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, which has a day pass available online at a cost of $15 for adults and $5 for children. More information can be found here: https://www.resortpass.com/hotels/hilton-baton-rouge-capitol-center
BREC locations
BREC operates three community pools, with two of them, City-Brooks and Anna T. Jordan, open and available to the public (Howell Community Pool is currently closed due to construction).
Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is free. This season, both open parks are offering free community swim lessons.
Liberty Lagoon, BREC's water park with slides, a splash pad and a play area, is also open. Entry is free for children aged one and under, while general admission is $12. From now until July 30 it's open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. (except Wednesdays, where it opens at 2 p.m.).
More information about BREC parks can be found here: https://www.brec.org/aquatics
LSU
LSU has an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, and a 'leisure river' (the latter a lazy river in the form of a giant 'LSU'). Access to LSU's pools is restricted to UREC members, for which it's necessary to have some sort of tie to the college. More information about LSU's pools, and its UREC membership, can be found here: https://www.lsu.edu/urec/hours-facilities/facilities/pool-areas.php
YMCA
YMCA of the Capital Area has a range of locations in the Baton Rouge area, many of which have indoor/outdoor pools available for use. In Baton Rouge proper, these include A. C. Lewis YMCA, C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, ExxonMobil YMCA and the Paula G. Manship YMCA. Further afield, Americana YMCA in Zachary and Dow Westside YMCA in Addis also have pool facilities. More information can be found here: https://www.ymcabr.org/poolschedule
Blue Bayou
It would be remiss not to mention Blue Bayou, the large waterpark off I-10 with a host of slides. It reopened for the summer and is open daily until August 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Entry is $49.99 for people taller than 48" and $39.99 for those shorter — so save your nickels, save your dimes and your Coca-Cola cans. Guests may bring in a Coca-Cola product can (one can per person) and get $5 off the daily admission price. More information can be found here: https://www.bluebayou.com/park/blue-bayou-waterpark