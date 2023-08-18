Eleven members of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the Louisiana Society of the DAR Summer Workshop Aug. 4-5 in Lafayette.
Attendees enjoyed the “Night at the Museum” dinner helping to raise money for renovations to the Louisiana Gallery located in the NSDAR museum in Washington, D.C. After dinner, members participated in a “Find Your Relative” event that allowed them to locate relatives in DAR using the Family Search Family Tree app. The app matched the DAR patriots with current and past members.
During the weekend event, Louisiana Daughters also received many awards presented by the National Society at the 132nd Continental Congress during the “Hats Off to Louisiana” Luncheon.
Saturday luncheon guest speaker Mike Castille presented information on the proposed addition to the Veterans Memorial Park in Lake Charles to include a reminder to “Remember Gerstner Field.” Gerstner Field, located in southwest Louisiana, was a critical part of the training for early aviators in World War I. Among those engaged in aviation training at the airfield was Jimmy Doolittle (eventually General Doolittle). LSDAR State Regent Cheryl W. Gott has undertaken as her administration project the recognition of the importance of the airfield with historical markers to identify the field in the history of Louisiana and World War I.
Best Dressed raises $1.7 milion-plus
The numbers are impressive: Not only did the EXCEL Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball on Aug. 12 draw more than 2,000 guests, but it also raised $1.7 million-plus for the American Cancer Society.
This is the 56th year for the gala, presented by Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute.
The 2023 Best Dressed honorees "have been committed to serving this community over the last year to raise funds and awareness benefitting" the ACS," according to a news release. "Honorees, sponsors, BDB committee and guests supported one mission in the fight against cancer."
This year's honorees are Doug Barber, Doug Mahler, Ted James, Shane Griffin, Dr. Jon Perenack, Kirk Kepper, Stan Levy, Todd Guidry, Trey Godfrey III, John Everett, Michelle Sclafani, Sarah Morrison, Carlie Cresse, Heather Kirkpatrick, Kanoa Jo Mire, Prisha Patel, Michelle Lanoix, Dr. Brittany Fusilier, Dr. Emily Cassidy and Valerie Lewis.