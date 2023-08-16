The numbers are impressive: Not only did the EXCEL Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball on Saturday draw more than 2,000 guests, but it also raised $1.7 million-plus for the American Cancer Society.
This is the 56th year for the gala, presented by Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute.
The 2023 Best Dressed honorees "have been committed to serving this community over the last year to raise funds and awareness benefitting" the ACS," according to a news release. "Honorees, sponsors, BDB committee and guests supported one mission in the fight against cancer."
This year's honorees are Doug Barber, Doug Mahler, Ted James, Shane Griffin, Dr. Jon Perenack, Kirk Kepper, Stan Levy, Todd Guidry, Trey Godfrey III, John Everett, Michelle Sclafani, Sarah Morrison, Carlie Cresse, Heather Kirkpatrick, Kanoa Jo Mire, Prisha Patel, Michelle Lanoix, Dr. Brittany Fusilier, Dr. Emily Cassidy and Valerie Lewis.