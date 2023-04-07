Word on the street/within The Advocate's features department is that Southern University has the best red beans and rice in town.
"Really? But isn't that, you know, only for college kids?" someone asked.
There was only one way to find out.
Southern University is the largest historically black college in Louisiana. Formed in New Orleans in 1880, it quickly developed a reputation as a center for educational excellence, to the point where, in 1904, President William McKinley visited its campus during his first trip to New Orleans.
It moved to its current site in the northern part of Baton Rouge in 1914. Its alumni includes politicians, broadcasters, Olympic gold medalists and musicians. On the musical front, Southern's marching band — the Human Jukebox — is one of the best in the country, as well as one of the most famous (as fans of Lizzo can attest).
Its campus is picturesque and peaceful. Live oak trees, draped in Spanish moss, are scattered throughout, while the Mississippi River flows languidly by on its western border. It's also the reported site of the original red stick from which Baton Rouge takes its name, which is commemorated by a sculpture (designed by the late Frank Hayden) overlooking the river.
The excellence of the red beans is no secret to the college's students and staff, and on Mondays it never takes long for a line of hungry students to form. There are several dining options on campus, but the red beans is reserved for the college's two dining halls, Mayberry and Dunn. They're open to all and relatively inexpensive, too — a recent visit came in at just $8.50.
On a sweltering Monday, I went to the Mayberry Dining Hall with Southern's vice president for external affairs and university relations Robyn Merrick. Finding our way to a table with our plates of red beans and rice, it was clear the place was already starting to fill up even though it was well before noon.
"Sometimes there's a huge line," Merrick said as she sat down. "It's a good thing we came early."
Merrick has likely spent more time at the college than just about anyone. First coming to Southern as an undergraduate student, she has worked there since the mid-1990s. Like so many at the college, she spoke easily and deeply of Southern's sense of belonging.
"For all intents and purposes, I like everything about it," she said. "We're our own world, our own space … the community that is Southern is amazing."
Also at the table was Jefferson Blackmon II, a precociously talented third (or perhaps even fourth) generation Southern student. Like Merrick, Blackmon loves Southern's community — "the people are the best" — and its history.
He also loves its red beans.
"I never miss Mondays," he said, before promptly demolishing his plate in the way only a hungry college student can.
By the time we finished up, the line, as promised, was indeed out the door. We headed out toward the Mississippi, with Merrick pointing out various campus landmarks ranging from the old (the beautifully simple Archives Building, built in 1840) to the new (the Southern University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center).
We paused in a shady spot overlooking the Mississippi. Southern is located by a sharp bend in the river, one with a startling view: surrounded by trees draped in Spanish moss and overlooking the river from an unusually high bluff. It's hard to think of a more peaceful place to stop and reflect.
The air was still, the shade welcome in the thick midday heat.
"There's a lot of history here," Merrick said, as a tugboat made its way slowly around the bend.
So, back to the red beans: are they the best in town? At least two Advocate features writers say yes, but, like us, the only way to find out is to visit the campus and try them yourself. Take it from us: you'll be missing out if you don't.
Southern University lunch dining hours:
Mayberry Dining Hall: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
Dunn Dining Hall: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday