Take Home Tonight by City Pork
This City Pork bundle is the perfect solution for those days when you don't have groceries, but just don't feel like cooking or meal planning for the next day's lunch either. The Take Home Tonight option includes two entrees, two sides, Texas toast and barbecue sauce.
The entrée options are ribs, smoked chicken, andouille sausage, pulled pork or brisket. The side options are greens, potato salad, barbecue beans, mac and cheese, and coleslaw. City Pork claims this $39 package is fit for four people, but I'd argue that the portions are more generous than that.
It's perfect for a person or a pair to eat over a few days, even in different combinations. Put the smoked chicken over a salad. Or pull together a brisket sandwich on the Texas toast. Everything in my order was delicious, fresh and packaged separately. I didn't get tired of it, thanks to the variety in the meal. As a bonus, Uber Eats will deliver this meal kit, but that convenience does come at a slightly higher cost of $45 plus service fee and tip.
Next time you're dreading the weekly meal prep on a Sunday night or feeling a bit under the weather, this City Pork platter is the way to go.
City Pork has multiple locations: 7327 Jefferson Highway (225) 615-8880, 18143 E. Perkins Road (225) 998-0744, and the catering location at 2921 Government St. (225) 388-5900.
City Pork's Jefferson Highway location is open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. City Pork's Perkins Road location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
The Salmon Zest Roll and He Roll at Ichiban
If I had to pick a favorite food, without a doubt, it would be sushi. This also means I have decently high standards when it comes to tasting rolls. Thankfully, my recent trip to Ichiban didn’t disappoint.
I tried the Salmon Zest Roll and the He Roll, and both were equally delicious. The salmon roll offered snow crab, fresh salmon that melted in my mouth, and it was topped with lemon zest and ponzu sauce, bringing a bright citrus note to cut through the fattiness of the salmon.
But if I were forced to pick a winner out of the two, it would be the He Roll. At first glance, the roll doesn’t seem like it would work. With snow crab, tuna, avocado, mint leaf and red onion on the inside and yellowtail and jalapeños topping it off, I had my concerns that the roll would have too many conflicting flavors. Obviously, I was wrong. The freshness of the tuna and mint meet the spiciness of the jalapeños on top, complemented by the acidic taste of the red onion. All in all, I’d consider it a perfect bite.
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Julia Guilbeau, staff writer)
Barbosa burger from Curbside Burgers
In honor of Curbside's sixth birthday, they rolled out the Barbosa burger. Let me explain.
The burger gets its name from the chopped brisket from Barbosa's Barbecue & Catering that accompanies it. Then, the burger is stacked with fried onion strings, poblano relish, cheddar cheese and Curbside's housemade smoke sauce. All of this is piled on a smashed patty. So, basically, the Barbosa burger combined all of my favorite things. It was smoky. It was juicy. It tasted like a Sunday afternoon, which is exactly when I had it.
Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 478-8349
Curbside is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)