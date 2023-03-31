Chicken fried chicken and eggs at Rouj Creole
Obviously, the star of this brunch is the chicken, which gets five stars for both crispy texture and juicy flavor. But there are also strong performances by a big supporting cast; each bite has some combination of egg, garlic mashed potatoes and bacon marsala gravy.
The overall effect is sensationally savory. If you're a whiskey drinker, the Black Manhattan or Apricot Old-Fashioned are excellent complements — and just generally top-notch cocktails.
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste 100, Baton Rouge, 70810. (225) 614-2400.
Rouj is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (Matthew Albright, Metro Editor)
Turkey bagel sandwich from Mulberry Market
I know. I know. Another sandwich. I can't help myself.
I decided to try out the new Mulberry Market in Willow Grove, and can I just say — it was love at first sight. This is more than a sandwich shop. The market has select wine, spirits, cheese, meat, olive oil, spices and more. They even have flowers for sale. Not to mention, the interior is terribly cute.
Back to the sandwich. I decided to get the turkey sandwich on an everything bagel, which consisted of smoked turkey, provolone, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts and pesto aioli. The bagel was perfectly pressed and crispy, while the contents of the sandwich were stacked high and delicious. Keep in mind, though, you may need to cut the half in half.
Mulberry Market, 8201 Village Plaza Court, Baton Rouge, 70810. (225) 256-0328. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, features writer)
Gyro plate at Serop's Cafe
Serop's has a bounty of Lebanese options, but I love my old stand-by, the gyro plate with a side of tzatziki. I can eat it with or without the pita because the vertically broiled and thinly sliced lamb and beef mixture is so tasty. Plus, it's served with hummus, rice pilaf and a salad. At $11.95, it's a solid lunch choice.
My lunch date enjoyed the fish of the day — broiled tilapia fillet, topped with creamy lemon butter sauce, served with rice pilaf, salad and green beans. She said it was the one thing she craved while she was pregnant — and she still loves eating it. I was too happy with my gyro lunch to even try hers. (You know when you have that taste thing going, and you just don't want to mess it up?)
Serop's Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It is located at 6301 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. (225) 767-5500. (Jan Risher, features editor)