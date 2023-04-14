Shrimp corn dogs at SoLou
On a whim, I decided to order the shrimp corn dogs at SoLou, an appetizer, as my entrée — a decision informed by my husband experimenting and making lobster corn dogs. I'm pleased to say it was an excellent choice. At $16.99, the six shrimp corn dogs are served on tiny skewers in a wooden block with a side of yummy honey mustard sauce.
Highly recommend. 10 out of 10. I'm not a big shrimp person — and I'm certainly not a big corn dog person, but these babies are delicious. Apparently, the shrimp corn dogs were featured on ESPN's College GameDay. I'll say they are worth whatever fanfare came their way.
SoLou is located at 7246 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. (225) 256-7070. Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (serving brunch), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Burger and fries at 18 Steak
18 Steak is a fancy place, but that doesn't mean it's beyond a burger and fries. The casino steakhouse serves a Wagyu double cheeseburger with caramelized onions, white cheddar, bacon and a sunny-side-up egg. Hand-cut fries and aioli are on the side. What's not to like?
Granted, the burger is $29 — a relative bargain considering the rest of the menu. Disclaimer: Everything I've tried at 18 Steak has been yummy, but most of us can't afford $69 steaks on a regular basis. However, the burger is a great way to enjoy the restaurant at a price that won't break the bank. Note that the restaurant's level of service is a pleasure to enjoy.
18 Steak is located in L'Auberge Casino at 777 L’Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge. It's open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are recommended. (225) 224-4142 (Jan Risher, features editor)
Big-Z lamb burger at Zorba's Greek Bistro
Zorba's, a Greek restaurant "with a modern twist," is a popular lunch spot. It doesn't take much to figure out why: the food is lovely and fresh, with sizable portions to boot.
The Big-Z lamb burger, which is topped with tzatziki and grilled onions, comes with feta cheese fries and a salad on the side. It's a lot — if you can finish it in one sitting, you're a whole lot more dedicated than I — but delicious, with the lamb tasting lean and the feta portion generous. Lovely salad, too.
Zorba's Greek Bistro is located at 5713 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. (225) 444-5074. It's open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Jack Barlow, features writer)