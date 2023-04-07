Grilled pork bao steam buns from Ava Street Café
The pork bao steam buns are my go-to comfort food. With cloud-like buns and fresh ingredients, I'm never (ever) disappointed. The pork steam buns include grilled pork, spicy mayo, pickled carrots and daikon and cilantro.
Though the pork buns are my favorite, they also have chicken, shrimp, steak and lemongrass tofu avocado options. I also believe that Ava Street has some of the best pho in Baton Rouge, but more on that in a later edition of best things.
Ava Street Café, 5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, 70809. (225) 960-2380. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Chow-style crawfish at Chow Yum Phat
As a descendant of the people from Golden Meadow/Cutoff, I am a (self-proclaimed) crawfish connoisseur. I was skeptical about the crawfish from Chow Yum Phat, with their edamame and quail eggs, but now, they're in my top five favorite crawfish.
Let's dive in.
I ordered the Chow-style crawfish, which includes quail eggs, edamame, mushrooms, corn and potatoes, not to mention the crispy garlic with a hearty, smokey flavor that tops the mudbugs. I've mentioned before that I'm a wimp when it comes to spicy things, but these crawfish brought the heat without overpowering the true flavors that are present.
Patrons can also order a lemongrass garlic butter sauce for dipping.
If you're looking for something different, but incredibly delicious at its core, look no further than Chow Yum Phat's crawfish.
Chow Yum Phat, 2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge, 70808. (225) 726-7335. Chow Yum Phat is closed on Mondays and open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Crawfish is available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer).
Tacos and burritos at … Tacos y Burritos
Deciding whether or not to out a personal 'best kept secret' often makes for a decent amount of soul searching. Rarely, though, has it been so difficult as with Tacos y Burritos Bar & Grill on Sharp Road, just off Florida Boulevard. For years it's been our family's Mexican restaurant of choice, serving up a variety of staples that are never anything less than excellent.
My wife goes for the hard shell tacos, while I opt for the amazingly generous burritos. The chips and salsa are terrific, as are the (occasionally wonderfully hot) homemade sauces. It doesn't matter what you get: the food will be delicious, the value unbeatable. Why this place doesn't make 'best in Baton Rouge' lists has always been a mystery.
Added bonus: it turns into something of a nightclub in the evening. Amazing.
Tacos y Burritos Bar & Grill, 175 Sharp Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. (225) 226-1711. According to Yelp, hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. (Jack Barlow, staff writer).