Sweet and sour chicken at Sarita's Asian Cuisine
You might do a double take when you see the words "Sarita's" and "Asian" together. Diners are familiar with the Mexican fare at Sarita's Grill & Cantina in Maurepas, but across the road in a strip of shops Sarita's Asian Cuisine has popped up.
The new eatery, the community's first foray into Asian food, has created a mostly-positive buzz on social media.
On our first visit, I tried the sweet and sour chicken ($17). The pleasing presentation featured brightly-hued chunks of pineapple, bell pepper, carrots and onions with lightly breaded and fried chunks of tender chicken all swimming in a flavorful sweet and sour sauce. Served along with steamed white rice, not only was the dish delicious, but the serving was so generous it stretched into not one, but two more meals at home.
I also enjoyed the egg drop soup (cup, $6) with a nice egg-to-broth ratio, and not overly salty.
Sarita's Asian Cuisine, 18780 La. 22, Maurepas, 70449. (225) 698-9324.
Sarita's Asian Cuisine is open for dining from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday. Takeout hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday. (Judy Bergeron, Features assistant editor)
LA alligator hot dog at SoLou
SoLou, a classy restaurant off Perkins, serves up an array of south Louisiana-inspired cuisine.
And what's more south Louisiana than alligator? SouLou's LA alligator hot dog is a delight, with Louisiana alligator sausage, mayhaw barbecue sauce, mango, red onions, cilantro-lime aioli and jalapeño salsa on the side. The fries were crispy, while the brioche hot dog bun made for a nice touch.
SoLou, 7246 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 256-7070.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Jack Barlow, features writer).