Burger with all the fixings, cheese curds from The Overpass Merchant
It's after work, and I am starving. Luckily, my friend suggested we go to the Overpass Merchant.
After we did the typical maneuvering of the interesting parking situation under the overpass, we settled in with cocktails. I opted for the Electric Relaxation, which had strong notes of passion fruit and hibiscus. Every sip made it easier to forget work and seep into a relaxing experience at the dimly lit restaurant.
When our third friend joined us, we split an order of yummy cheese curds. They were just the right amount of greasy and had the lovely squishiness of authentic cheese curds.
I knew I was hankering for a burger, but I didn't realize I might get one of the best burgers I ever had when I got the Overpass burger. It was so huge that I had to eat it with a fork and knife because I wasn't brave enough to try to stuff it into my mouth.
The Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, (225) 508-4737. Hours are 11 a.m. to late Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch. (Chelsea Shannon, digital content editor)
Turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich from Whole Foods
Despite my many trips to Whole Foods and love for sandwiches, I've never tried one from here. Instead, I usually peruse the salad bar and sushi selections.
I decided to combine my love of sandwiches and Whole Foods — not a decision I have regretted.
The turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich features oven-roasted turkey, uncured hickory-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, cheddar, tomato, baby spinach and red pepper aioli. Everything was pressed together on a toasted ciabatta roll.
First, the crunch was fantastic. The combination of the aioli, soft cheddar and turkey with the crispy bacon made my taste buds dance, while the tomato provided a juicy and fresh bite to the rest of the sandwich. It was a perfect Sunday treat.
Whole Foods Market, 7529 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge. (225) 218-0452. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. (Lauren Cheramie, features writer)
Bay Leaf's butter chicken
When I hear people talking about the difficulty finding good Indian food, I know they haven't tried Bay Leaf (or India's too), but last week I went to Bay Leaf. Ordering anything other than the butter chicken for my entree is a challenge. It's rich and creamy with such a robust blend of spices. I love it with a side of raita — part of the beauty of eating Indian food is that balance of opposing flavors (like butter chicken and raita). A great Indian meal is difficult to beat — and I consistently have had wonderful meals at Bay Leaf.
When we go, my go-to appetizer is the onion dosa, a South Indian favorite, which is a crepe made of rice and lentil batter loaded with sautéed diced onions and a variety of sauces to accompany it. My mouth waters when I think of it, even when I'm full and have zero appetite — its crisp texture with the soft, flavorful onion filling are a winning combination.
Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant, 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge. (225) 291-4250. Hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor).